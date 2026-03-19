NHIDCL Recruitment 2026 Open For Multiple Roles, Check Key Details Here

The National Highways & Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL), under the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, has invited applications for multiple posts under Hiring Notice No. 04/2026.

The NHIDCL recruitment 2026 is conducted to fill vacancies in important departments such as construction management, technical, human resources, finance, legal, and IT.

Eligible and interested candidates can register online under NHIDCL official website till April 14, 2026. The recruitment is on a fixed-tenure basis.

What are the NHIDCL recruitment 2026 vacancy details

The NHIDCL recruitment 2026 includes vacancies across different domains and experience levels. Posts are divided into Associate, Senior Associate, and Consultant categories.

In construction management and technical domains, multiple positions are available across all three levels. Human resources, finance, legal, and IT departments also have openings, though in relatively smaller numbers.

The salary ranges vary depending on the post. Associates can earn between Rs 70,000 and Rs 80,000 per month, while Senior Associates may receive between Rs 80,000 and Rs 1,50,000. Consultant roles offer higher pay, ranging from Rs 1,50,000 to Rs 2,75,000 per month.

Who is eligible for NHIDCL recruitment 2026

The eligibility for NHIDCL Recruitment 2026 varies with the job role. To apply for an Associate job, a candidate must be below 30 years of age, and should have zero to two than two years of experience.

Candidates applying for a senior Associate post should be less than 40 years old and should have two to nine years of experience.

Candidates applying for the consultant role should be below 45 years of age and have at least nine years of experience.

What is the NHIDCL recruitment 2026 salary structure

The salary under the NHIDCL recruitment 2026 is quite attractive and depends on the job responsibilities.

Monthly salary under NHIDCL recruitment 2026 ranges from 70 thousand to 80 thousand for associate positions. Senior Associates and Consultants can get a monthly salary of up to 1.5 lakh and 2.75 lakh, respectively.

Salary scale under NHIDCL recruitment 2026 depends on the level of experience and skillset.

How to apply for NHIDCL recruitment 2026

Candidates can apply online through the official website of NHIDCL and the Resource Pool portal. After clicking on Current Vacancies 2026, applicants need to register and fill out the application form.

They have to upload the necessary documents and submit the application. While doing so, it’s recommended to download and keep a copy of the submitted application. Only online applications will be accepted. Incomplete applications will also be rejected.

What is the last date to apply for NHIDCL recruitment 2026

The last date for applying for NHIDCL recruitment 2026 is April 14. Candidates need to complete the application process before April 14.

To avoid any technical issues, it is prudent to apply for NHIDCL recruitment 2026 well in advance of the last date.

Before applying for NHIDCL recruitment 2026, candidates will be advised to read the official notification in detail to clear the doubt about the eligibility and selection procedure.

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