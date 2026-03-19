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Home > Education News > CBSE Board Exams 2026: Here’s How CBSE Will Calculate Class 10 Results in Middle East

CBSE Board Exams 2026: Here’s How CBSE Will Calculate Class 10 Results in Middle East

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will adopt a special result preparation scheme for Class 10 students in the Middle East after cancelling the remaining board exams

CBSE Class 10 Board Exams 2026
CBSE Class 10 Board Exams 2026

Published By: Radhika Hitkari
Published: March 19, 2026 13:51:41 IST

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CBSE Board Exams 2026: Here’s How CBSE Will Calculate Class 10 Results in Middle East

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will adopt a special result preparation scheme for Class 10 students in the Middle East after cancelling the remaining board exams, citing safety concerns.

The results will be announced using formula-based evaluation, as the board has cancelled the remaining exams. It is due to the disruptions in parts of West Asia, which made it difficult to conduct exams across all centres.

Why were CBSE Class 10 exams cancelled in the Middle East

CBSE has cancelled the remaining Class 10 board exams due to safety concerns and logistical issues in some parts of the Middle East amid the escalating tensions in the region.

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The board has also mentioned that there has been a need to secure the safety of the students in countries like Bahrain, Iran, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE.

How will the CBSE Class 10 result 2026 be calculated

The result of the CBSE Class 10 exams will be calculated based on the exams that students have attempted. There will be a subject-wise averaging method used while calculating the result of missed papers.

Students who appeared in all subjects will receive marks based on their actual performance. For others, averages of best-performing subjects will be used to compute final scores.

For the remaining students, the final result will be calculated based on the best-performing subjects’ marks. The flexible evaluation scheme is envisaged to bring in fairness in the results despite the uneven participation in exams.

What is the CBSE marking formula for missed exams

CBSE has given a category-wise marking formula as per the number of exams appeared: If you appeared for four subjects, the average of the best three subjects will be considered 

If you appeared for three subjects, the average of the best two subjects will be considered.

If you appeared for two subjects, the marks will be calculated based on two subjects.

For those who have appeared for only a few subjects, the board will create the result as per the marks obtained.

What about students who missed most exams

Students who could not appear for multiple exams, including those from previous batches appearing in selected subjects, will still receive results based on available data.

But they will have the privilege to appear for the second board examination cycle to be held in May 2026, wherein they can improve or appear for the remaining subjects. CBSE has mentioned that no separate re-examination will be held, except for this second board exam cycle.

Will the internal assessment be included in the CBSE results

CBSE will consider the internal assessment completely while creating the final result. This will include periodic tests and practicals as well as school-based assessments conducted throughout the year.

Since the internal assessment is already completed, it will be incorporated without any changes in the final score calculation.

Can students appear for the CBSE second board exam 2026

Students who wish to improve their performance or were unable to appear in certain subjects can opt for the second board examination.

If some students are interested in improving their marks or they appeared for only some of the exams, they can opt for the second board examination.

This second board examination, scheduled for May 2026, will be a second chance and will not invalidate the main result. CBSE has already provided the timeline for submission of the application and fee for this second board examination.

Will the CBSE Class 10 result 2026 be final

The board has stated that the result prepared under this special scheme would be final. No further or special examinations will be held except for the second board exam option.

Students are advised to wait for the official result announcement and check their results carefully. Those who want better marks should apply for the second board exam within the stipulated time.

Also Read: NSSNET 2026 Application Deadline Extended, Check Details Here

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Tags: CBSE Class 10 Result 2026CBSE Middle East result examsCBSE Middle East students resultCBSE second board exam 2026

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