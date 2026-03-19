NSSNET 2026 Application Deadline Extended, Check Details Here

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has extended the last date for NSSNET 2026 registration so that all candidates have enough time to register for admission in Navayug School, Harishankar Nagar. The Class 6 and Class 7 admissions are now happening till March 22, 2026, up to 5 pm.

Previously, the registration deadline was March 18. So now candidates who had missed the application deadline can complete their registration. The agency has clarified that no more extensions can be granted for the test registration.

What is the NSSNET 2026 registration last date

The last date for NSSNET 2026 registration has been extended to March 22, 2026. Candidates should register for the entrance exam before 5 pm on the last date.

The agency has advised candidates to avoid last-minute delays and complete the registration well before the deadline to avoid any technical glitches or delays.

Who can apply for the NSSNET 2026 exam

The entrance exam is conducted for admission to Class 6 and Class 7 in Navayug School, Sarojini Nagar, New Delhi. Candidates should go through the eligibility criteria mentioned in the official information bulletin to apply for the entrance exam.

The exam is being conducted by the NTA on behalf of the Navayug School Educational Society, the management of the educational institution.

What is the NSSNET 2026 exam pattern

The NSSNET 2026 exam will be conducted in offline mode (pen and paper). The duration of the exam will be 2 hrs 30 mins from 11 am to 1:30 pm. The paper will be an objective type and will be printed in both English and Hindi.

The venue of the examination will be New Delhi. Candidates are advised to understand the exam pattern to clear the exam more easily.

What is the NSSNET 2026 application fee

The application fee will be Rs 100 for General and OBC category candidates. On the other hand, the SC, ST, PwD, and EWS category candidates will be exempted from paying the application fee. The fee will be paid online through the application process.

How to apply for NSSNET 2026 online

Candidates can register online for NSSNET 2026 on the official NTA examination website. Candidates will be asked to fill in all the personal and educational details.

They will have to upload their documents and pay the application fee (if applicable). Once they fill in all the required details, candidates should carefully check the data entered and click on the submit button. Candidates are advised to save the confirmation page for future use.

Why is NSSNET conducted for admission

NSSNET is conducted for admission to Navayug School, Sarojini Nagar, which is run by Navayug School Educational Society. It was established with a mission to provide quality education, and admission to the school takes place on the basis of performance in the paper.

Applicants can contact the NTA helpdesk in case they have any questions about NSSNET 2026. The NTA will answer their queries at a phone number or email address.

Candidates are urged to read the information bulletin very carefully. They should pay special attention to details like the registration deadline.