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Home > Education News > VKSU UG Exam Form 2026 Released, Check Steps To Apply Online

VKSU UG Exam Form 2026 Released, Check Steps To Apply Online

Veer Kunwar Singh University (VKSU) has started online application for filling the exam form for the Semester VI students of CBCS for the academic session 2023–27.

VKSU UG Exam Form 2026
VKSU UG Exam Form 2026

Published By: Radhika Hitkari
Published: March 19, 2026 12:47:23 IST

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VKSU UG Exam Form 2026 Released, Check Steps To Apply Online

Veer Kunwar Singh University (VKSU) has started online application for filling the exam form for the Semester VI students of CBCS for the academic session 2023–27.

Online application for VKSU exam form 2026  started from 15 March 2026 and will be open until 28 March 2026. Final year students are required to complete the application process before the deadline to appear for the upcoming examination

What is the VKSU exam form 2026 last date

Last date for application of VKSU exam form 2026 is 28 March. Therefore, VKSU will not accept any forms after the deadline. Since it is the final semester under CBCS, students are advised not to postpone the process to the last minute and complete it before the deadline.

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Who can apply for the VKSU Semester VI exam form

Undergraduate Semester VI students of the 2023-27 session can apply Vku exam form 2026. The candidates are in the final year of their undergraduate programme 

This is the final year of evaluation. Therefore, students are urged to submit the exam form before the deadline to continue with academic programmes.

How to fill VKSU exam form 2026 online

Only online mode is allowed for filling the VKSU exam form 2026. After signing in with the official website of the university, the next exam form link is for UG Semester VI (CBCS). 

After signing in, the student has to provide their personal and academic information using their registration number and date of birth. The photo and signature, as per the required format, should also be uploaded. 

After completing all the required details, the candidate will have to pay the examination fee through the online payment options that are available.

Since filling in details has been the last few days, all the entries must be carefully checked to avoid any mistakes. Once the form is finally submitted, the confirmation page and fee receipt have to be downloaded and printed for future reference.

What documents are required for VKSU exam form

While filling the form, scanned copies of the photograph and signature of the candidate will have to be uploaded. Also, all the personal and academic details must be provided as per the official record.

The students also need to send the printed copy of the form received along with the fee receipt to their respective colleges (as per the order of the university) in most of the cases.

Why is the VKSU Semester VI exam form important

The Semester VI examination is the last of the Undergraduate Examination under the CBCS scheme. In completing the exam form, students are registered for the examination. 

The students who fail to complete the form within the specified time are not allowed to take the examination. This will not only disturb their academic routine. 

\VKSU has informed the students to keep checking the official website for updates and to carefully follow all instructions while completing the examination form.

Also Read: RPSC AEN Admit Card 2026 Released, Download Link Here

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Tags: VKSU examVKSU exam form 2026VKSU Semester VI examVKSU Semester VI exam form

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VKSU UG Exam Form 2026 Released, Check Steps To Apply Online
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VKSU UG Exam Form 2026 Released, Check Steps To Apply Online
VKSU UG Exam Form 2026 Released, Check Steps To Apply Online

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