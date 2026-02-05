LIVE TV
BSNL Senior Executive Trainee Recruitment 2026 Begins, Dates, Eligibility, How To Apply

The Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has released the official notification for BSNL Senior Executive Trainee Recruitment 2026.

Published: February 5, 2026 16:40:50 IST

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has released the official notification for BSNL Senior Executive Trainee Recruitment 2026, inviting applications for a total of 120 Senior Executive Trainee (SET) posts. The recruitment drive is aimed at filling vacancies in the Telecom and Finance streams under the direct recruitment process.

The BSNL SET application process began on February 5, 2026, and eligible candidates can submit their online forms till March 7, 2026, through the official website. Applicants are advised to carefully read the notification before applying to ensure they meet the eligibility criteria.

What are the important dates for the BSNL Senior Executive Trainee Recruitment 2026?

The BSNL SET 2026 online application process began on February 5, 2026, and candidates can apply till March 7, 2026, which is also the last date for fee payment. 

The correction window will remain open from March 8 to March 15, 2026, while the BSNL Senior Executive Trainee examination is scheduled to be held on March 29, 2026. 

The admit card will be released before the examination, and candidates are advised to regularly visit the official BSNL website for updates related to the BSNL admit card 2026 and exam instructions.

Out of the total 120 vacancies announced under BSNL SET recruitment 2026, 95 posts are reserved for Senior Executive Trainee in the Telecom stream, while 25 posts are for the Finance stream, making this recruitment drive a key opportunity for engineering and finance professionals seeking government jobs.

This makes the BSNL SET recruitment 2026 a significant opportunity for engineering and finance professionals seeking government jobs.

What are the Eligibility Criteria for BSNL Senior Executive Trainee Recruitment 2026?

For the Telecom Stream, candidates must hold a B.E. or B. Tech degree in Electronics and Communication, Electronics, Computer Science, Information Technology, Electrical, or Instrumentation Engineering with at least 60 percent marks.

For the Finance Stream, applicants must be a Chartered Accountant (CA) or possess a Cost and Management Accountancy (CMA) qualification.

What is the Age Limit and Application Fee for Senior Executive Trainee Recruitment 2026?

The minimum age limit is 21 years, while the maximum age is 30 years for General, EWS, and OBC (CL) candidates. Age relaxation is applicable for reserved categories as per BSNL norms.

The application fee is Rs 2500 for General, OBC, and EWS candidates, and Rs 1250 for SC, ST, and PH candidates. The fee must be paid online through debit card, credit card, internet banking, or mobile wallet.

What is the selection process for Senior Executive Trainee Recruitment 2026?

The selection process for BSNL Senior Executive Trainee (SET) 2026 will consist of a written examination, followed by the preparation of a merit list based on candidates’ performance in the test.

How to Apply for BSNL Senior Executive Trainee Online Form 2026

  • Visit the official BSNL website to access the online application form.
  • Complete the registration and application process before the last date.
  • Carefully check the age limit, educational qualifications, and eligibility criteria.
  • Verify important dates mentioned in the official notification.
  • Submit the application only after reviewing all entered details.

First published on: Feb 5, 2026 4:40 PM IST
