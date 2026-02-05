LIVE TV
Home > Education > DSSSB Admit Card 2026 Soon: Release Time, Exam Pattern, How to Download At dsssb.delhi.gov.in

DSSSB Admit Card 2026 Soon: Release Time, Exam Pattern, How to Download At dsssb.delhi.gov.in

The Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) is set to release the DSSSB PRT Admit Card 2026 for candidates appearing in the Primary Assistant Teacher recruitment examination.

February 5, 2026

DSSSB Admit Card 2026 Soon: Release Time, Exam Pattern, How to Download At dsssb.delhi.gov.in

The Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) is set to release the DSSSB PRT Admit Card 2026 for candidates appearing in the Primary Assistant Teacher recruitment examination.

The exam will be conducted in computer-based test (CBT) mode as part of the early 2026 recruitment cycle for teaching posts. Once issued, candidates will be able to download the DSSSB admit card 2026 from the official website, dsssb.delhi.gov.in.

Candidates are advised to keep checking the official portal regularly for updates related to the DSSSB PRT exam 2026, including admit card release date, exam shift details, and centre information.

What are the DSSSB PRT Exam Dates and Schedule

As per the official notification, the DSSSB PRT examination for Post Code 802/25 will be held in multiple sessions across February and March 2026, with exams scheduled on February 16, 17, 18, 19, 20, and 24, and March 3, 5, 6, and 8, 2026.

In addition to these dates, DSSSB has scheduled CBT examinations for various posts between February and May 2026, including dates from February 16 to 28, March 1 to 31, April 3 to 30, and May 1 to 12, 2026.

What will be the DSSSB Exam Shift and Timings?

The DSSSB CBT exams 2026 will be held in three shifts each day, with the first shift scheduled from 9 am to 10.30 am, the second from 1 pm to 2.30 pm, and the third from 5 pm to 7 pm.

Details such as the exam centre name, reporting time, exam date, and shift timing will be clearly mentioned on the DSSSB hall ticket.

What is the DSSSB PRT Exam Pattern and Mode?

The DSSSB PRT recruitment exam will comprise 200 objective-type questions covering General Awareness, Reasoning Ability, Numerical Ability, Hindi Language, English Language, and Teaching Methodology.

How to Download DSSSB PRT Admit Card 2026?

Once released, candidates can download the DSSSB PRT admit card by following these steps:

  • Visit the official website dsssb.delhi.gov.in
  • Click on the DSSSB Admit Card 2026 link on the homepage
  • Enter login details such as application number and date of birth
  • Submit the details to view the hall ticket
  • Download and take a printout for exam day use

Candidates must carry a printed copy of the admit card to the examination centre, as entry will not be permitted without it. They are also advised to carefully check all details printed on the hall ticket and report any discrepancy to DSSSB immediately.

Also Read: Calicut University Result Out For BCom, M.A results at results.uoc.ac.in How to Check the Results and Key Details, Step-By-Step Guide Here

First published on: Feb 5, 2026
Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

DSSSB Admit Card 2026 Soon: Release Time, Exam Pattern, How to Download At dsssb.delhi.gov.in

