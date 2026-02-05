LIVE TV
Home > Education > Calicut University Result Out For BCom, M.A results at results.uoc.ac.in, How to Check the Results And Key Details, Step-By-Step Guide Here

Calicut University Result Out For BCom, M.A results at results.uoc.ac.in, How to Check the Results And Key Details, Step-By-Step Guide Here

The University of Calicut has announced the Calicut University Result 2026 for several undergraduate and postgraduate programmes.

Exam Result (Photo: ANI)
Exam Result (Photo: ANI)

Published By: Radhika Hitkari
Published: February 5, 2026 14:21:41 IST

Calicut University Result Out For BCom, M.A results at results.uoc.ac.in, How to Check the Results And Key Details, Step-By-Step Guide Here

The University of Calicut has announced the Calicut University Result 2026 for several undergraduate and postgraduate programmes.

The results are now available on the official results portal, results.uoc.ac.in, and candidates who appeared for the examinations can check their scorecards online.

According to the university, results have been released for multiple supplementary and improvement examinations conducted in November 2025, along with select semester exams under the Choice-Based Credit Semester System (CBCSS) and School of Distance Education (SDE).

Examinations for which results have been announced

The results declared include the third semester BCom Professional Supplementary and Improvement examinations held in November 2025. In addition, results for BCom, BBA, and BCom Honours Supplementary and Improvement examinations of the same session have also been published.

For postgraduate students, the university has released the second semester results of MA Sanskrit Language and Literature (General) and MA Sanskrit Sahithya (Special), conducted in distance mode.

The results for the SDE CBCSS OTR Examination 9/2023 for the 2019 admission batch have also been announced.

Apart from this, results for third-semester SDE (CDOE) CBCSS BCom and BBA Supplementary and Improvement examinations for the November 2025 session, covering admissions from 2020 to 2023, are now accessible on the portal.

How to check Calicut University Result 2026

Candidates can follow the steps below to check their results online:

  • Visit the official results website at results.uoc.ac.in
  • Click on the Students section on the homepage
  • Select the “Exam” option, followed by the “Results” link
  • Choose the relevant course and examination
  • Enter the required login credentials and submit
  • The result will appear on the screen
  • Download the result and take a printout for future reference

Candidates are advised to carefully verify all details mentioned on the scorecard, including name, register number, course, and marks obtained.

Important note for students

The online result is provisional in nature. Original mark sheets and certificates will be issued by the university through affiliated colleges or designated centres at a later date. Students are advised to keep a copy of the downloaded result until the official documents are issued.

For further updates, revaluation details, and notifications related to mark sheets, candidates should regularly visit the official website of the University of Calicut.

First published on: Feb 5, 2026 2:21 PM IST
Calicut University Result Out For BCom, M.A results at results.uoc.ac.in, How to Check the Results And Key Details, Step-By-Step Guide Here

QUICK LINKS