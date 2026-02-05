Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) Releases Class 12 Admit Cards, Important Instructions, How To Download Admit Card Step-By-Step Guide Here

The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) has released the Class 12 admit cards for the 2026 board examinations. The hall tickets have been made available through the official website, pseb.ac.in, and schools can now download them and distribute them to students after due verification and signature by the school principal.

Students appearing as regular candidates are advised to collect their admit cards from their respective schools at least one week before the examinations begin.

In case of any error or discrepancy in the hall ticket, students must immediately inform the school authorities so that corrections can be made within the deadline prescribed by the board.

The PSEB Class 12 board examinations will begin on February 17, 2026, and continue till April 4, 2026. All examinations will be conducted in offline, pen-and-paper mode at designated centres across Punjab.

What are the Guidelines for Candidates?

Candidates must carry their admit card on every exam day, as entry into the examination centre will not be permitted without it. Students are also advised to keep the admit card safely even after the exams, as it will be required while checking results and during future admission processes.

The hall ticket contains essential details such as the student’s name, roll number, subject-wise exam dates, examination centre address, and important instructions. Students should carefully verify all information printed on the admit card well before the examinations commence.

What are the Instructions for schools and regular candidates?

The admit cards were made available to schools through the official portal around noon. Only schools are authorised to download admit cards for regular candidates.

After downloading, the school authorities must sign the admit cards and hand them over to students. Regular candidates are not permitted to download the admit card on their own.

How to download the PSEB Class 12 admit card 2026?

Candidates can download their admit cards online by following these steps:

Visit the official website pseb.ac.in

pseb.ac.in Click on the “PSEB Class 12 Admit Card link on the homepage

Log in using the required credentials

Carefully check the admit card for errors

Download and save the document for future reference

To access the hall ticket, private candidates must select their batch and enter details such as reference number, candidate name, or father’s name, or old roll number.

What are the Practical exam dates and exam-day guidelines?

The practical examinations for Class 12 will be held from February 2 to February 12, 2026. Students are advised to manage their preparation time effectively to balance practicals and written exam revision.

Candidates must strictly follow the instructions mentioned on the admit card. They should carry all required documents, maintain discipline during frisking and verification, avoid unfair practices, and remain inside the examination hall until the exam concludes.

Students are advised to collect their admit cards at the earliest, check all details carefully, and focus on final revisions as the examination dates approach.

