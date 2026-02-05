LIVE TV
Home > Education > UGC NET December Result 2025 Out, Know Highest Cut-offs, Qualification Statistics, Category Wise Results And More

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has declared the results of the University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (UGC NET) December 2025 session.

UGC NET Exam Results (Photo: ANI)

Published By: Radhika Hitkari
Last updated: February 5, 2026 12:12:52 IST

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has declared the results of the University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (UGC NET) December 2025 session.

The results were released on February 4, 2026, and candidates can check and download their scorecards from the official website, ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

According to official data, a total of 9,93,702 candidates registered for the UGC NET December 2025 examination, out of which 7,35,614 candidates appeared for the test. 

The exam was conducted in computer-based mode across 663 examination centres in 283 cities nationwide.

What is the UGC NET December 2025 Exam Schedule

The UGC NET December 2025 examination was held for 85 subjects over six days, from December 31, 2025, to January 7, 2026. The test was conducted in 11 shifts across multiple days to accommodate the large number of applicants.

What are the Qualification statistics and category-wise results

As per NTA data, 5,141 candidates qualified for the Junior Research Fellowship (JRF), while 59,821 candidates were declared eligible for the Assistant Professor post. Additionally, 1,17,058 candidates qualified for PhD admission only.

Of the total candidates declared successful, 5,108 candidates qualified for both JRF and Assistant Professor roles. Meanwhile, 54,713 candidates were found eligible for Assistant Professor and PhD admission, and 17,058 candidates qualified exclusively for PhD admission.

What are the Highest cut-off marks and subject-wise trends?

The highest JRF cut-off marks were recorded in Prakrit for the unreserved category at 248 marks. This was followed by Buddhist and Jaina studies with a cut-off of 244, and the French version subject at 240.

Subject-wise cut-off marks were also released in the result PDF. For instance, the Sociology JRF cut-off for the unreserved category stood at 232, while Political Science recorded a JRF cut-off of 214 for unreserved candidates.

History Assistant Professor cut-off marks for the unreserved category were 192, while Psychology PhD cut-offs stood at 182 for the unreserved category.

What were the Gender-wise participation and transparency measures

Female candidates formed the majority of applicants in the December session. A total of 5,85,400 female candidates registered, accounting for 58.91 percent of the total registrations.

Male candidates numbered 4,08,245, making up 41.08 percent, while 57 candidates from the third gender category also applied.

To maintain transparency, the NTA had earlier released the question papers, provisional answer keys, and recorded responses on its website between January 14 and January 17, 2026.

How to check UGC NET December 2025 results?

  • Visit the official UGC NET website at ugcnet.nta.nic.in
  • Click on the link for the UGC NET December 2025 result available on the homepage
  • Enter the required credentials, including the application number and date of birth
  • View the scorecard on the screen and download it for future reference

Candidates who have qualified for Junior Research Fellowship and Assistant Professor posts will receive their eligibility certificates and JRF award letters through the National Testing Agency portal.

First published on: Feb 5, 2026 11:44 AM IST
