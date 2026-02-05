LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
AI-led growth Ajit Doval Ishaan Tharoor Anil Agarwal bangladesh donald trump Epstein files latest news ghaziabad AI-led growth Ajit Doval Ishaan Tharoor Anil Agarwal bangladesh donald trump Epstein files latest news ghaziabad AI-led growth Ajit Doval Ishaan Tharoor Anil Agarwal bangladesh donald trump Epstein files latest news ghaziabad AI-led growth Ajit Doval Ishaan Tharoor Anil Agarwal bangladesh donald trump Epstein files latest news ghaziabad
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
AI-led growth Ajit Doval Ishaan Tharoor Anil Agarwal bangladesh donald trump Epstein files latest news ghaziabad AI-led growth Ajit Doval Ishaan Tharoor Anil Agarwal bangladesh donald trump Epstein files latest news ghaziabad AI-led growth Ajit Doval Ishaan Tharoor Anil Agarwal bangladesh donald trump Epstein files latest news ghaziabad AI-led growth Ajit Doval Ishaan Tharoor Anil Agarwal bangladesh donald trump Epstein files latest news ghaziabad
LIVE TV
Home > Education > CBSE CTET Hall Tickets Releasing Soon at ctet.nic.in, How to Download Step-By-Step Guide Here

CBSE CTET Hall Tickets Releasing Soon at ctet.nic.in, How to Download Step-By-Step Guide Here

CBSE is set to release the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) Admit Card 2026 today. Candidates who have registered for the exam will be able to download their hall tickets from the official website.

CBSE CTET exam (Photo: ANI)
CBSE CTET exam (Photo: ANI)

Published By: Radhika Hitkari
Published: February 5, 2026 10:56:41 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

CBSE CTET Hall Tickets Releasing Soon at ctet.nic.in, How to Download Step-By-Step Guide Here

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to release the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) Admit Card 2026 today, February 5, 2026.

Candidates who have registered for the exam will be able to download their hall tickets from the official website, ctet.nic.in, once the link is activated.

What is the Schedule and Timings for the exam?

The CTET 2026 examination is scheduled to be held on February 7 and February 8, 2026. On both days, the exam will be conducted in two shifts. 

You Might Be Interested In

The first shift will run from 9.30 am to 12 noon, while the second shift is scheduled from 2.30 pm to 5 pm. The admit card will provide important details such as the exam centre address, shift timing, roll number, and other instructions that candidates must follow.

Candidates must carry a printed copy of the admit card to the examination centre. Entry will not be allowed without a valid admit card. In addition to the admit card, candidates should carry a valid photo identity proof for verification at the exam centre.

What to Do If You Find Any Discrepancy in the Admit Card

Candidates should carefully check all details mentioned in the admit card, including personal information, photograph, signature, and exam details.

In case of any discrepancy, such as errors in candidate particulars, incorrect photograph, signature mismatch, or information that does not match the confirmation page, they must immediately contact the CTET Unit for necessary corrections. This step is crucial to avoid any issues on the day of the examination.

Steps to Download CTET 2026 Admit Card:

  • Visit the official website ctet.nic.in.
  • Click on the CTET Admit Card 2026 link on the homepage.
  • Enter the required login credentials, such as registration number and date of birth, and click submit.
  • The admit card will be displayed on the screen.
  • Download the admit card and take a printout for future reference.

Candidates are advised to check the official website regularly for updates and detailed instructions regarding the CTET 2026 examination.

Being prepared in advance and ensuring the correctness of all details in the admit card can help candidates avoid last-minute stress and appear for the exam smoothly.

Also Read: UP Police Constable Exam Date 2026 Released, Check Eligibility, Key Details And How to Apply Step-By Step Guide Here

First published on: Feb 5, 2026 10:56 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: cbseCBSE CTETCBSE ExamCTET hall ticket

RELATED News

UPSC CSE Notification 2026 OUT, How To Apply, Important Dates, Vacancy Distribution And Eligibility Step-By-Step Guide Here

School Headlines For February 5, 2026: CBSE Introduces Nationwide Skill Education Training For Middle School Teachers

AP EAPCET 2026 Registration Begins At cets.apsche.ap.gov.in, Exams Scheduled From May 12

UP BEd JEE 2026 Notification Out, How To Apply, Eligibility Criteria And Key Details Step-By-Step Guide Here

JEE Mains 2026: Answer Key Released At jeemain.nta.nic.in Steps To Download And How To Raise Objections Step-By-Step Guide Here

LATEST NEWS

Google Tease Pixel 10a: Tensor G4 Chipset, Updated Design At Affordable Price, Check Features And Details Inside

CBSE CTET Hall Tickets Releasing Soon at ctet.nic.in, How to Download Step-By-Step Guide Here

Sankashti Chaturthi Hindi Vrat Katha: Check Out Date, Moonrise Timings, Rituals, And Significance Of Lord Ganesha Fast

What’s Happening With HAL Share Price? Morgan Stanley Downgrade Sparks Another Day Free Fall On Dalal Street

Who Is Suraj Chavan? ‘Justin Bieber Of India’ Tag, Viral ‘India’s Most Handsome Man’ Claims – Is This Reality Or Racism?

Cognizant Breaks The Bonus Drought: 100% Payout As The Winner’s Circle Is Unlocked – Did We Hear That Right? Here’s What We Know

NSA Ajit Doval’s Bold Warning To Donald Trump Months Before US Blinked, Trade Deal Followed, ‘India Won’t Be Bullied’

Stock Market Today: Sensex And Nifty Take A Breather After Rally, Slip Sharply At Open Amid Weak Global Signals

Who Is Ishaan Tharoor? Shashi Tharoor’s Son Laid Off As Washington Post Fires Over 300 Employees- A Look At His Career, Net Worth, Wife

Stocks to Watch Today: Marico, Trent, Tata Power, Bharti Airtel, LIC, NSDL, Sun Pharma, Bharti Airtel, Apollo Tyres in Focus on February 5

CBSE CTET Hall Tickets Releasing Soon at ctet.nic.in, How to Download Step-By-Step Guide Here

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

CBSE CTET Hall Tickets Releasing Soon at ctet.nic.in, How to Download Step-By-Step Guide Here

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

CBSE CTET Hall Tickets Releasing Soon at ctet.nic.in, How to Download Step-By-Step Guide Here
CBSE CTET Hall Tickets Releasing Soon at ctet.nic.in, How to Download Step-By-Step Guide Here
CBSE CTET Hall Tickets Releasing Soon at ctet.nic.in, How to Download Step-By-Step Guide Here
CBSE CTET Hall Tickets Releasing Soon at ctet.nic.in, How to Download Step-By-Step Guide Here

QUICK LINKS