CBSE CTET Hall Tickets Releasing Soon at ctet.nic.in, How to Download Step-By-Step Guide Here

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to release the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) Admit Card 2026 today, February 5, 2026.

Candidates who have registered for the exam will be able to download their hall tickets from the official website, ctet.nic.in, once the link is activated.

What is the Schedule and Timings for the exam?

The CTET 2026 examination is scheduled to be held on February 7 and February 8, 2026. On both days, the exam will be conducted in two shifts.

The first shift will run from 9.30 am to 12 noon, while the second shift is scheduled from 2.30 pm to 5 pm. The admit card will provide important details such as the exam centre address, shift timing, roll number, and other instructions that candidates must follow.

Candidates must carry a printed copy of the admit card to the examination centre. Entry will not be allowed without a valid admit card. In addition to the admit card, candidates should carry a valid photo identity proof for verification at the exam centre.

What to Do If You Find Any Discrepancy in the Admit Card

Candidates should carefully check all details mentioned in the admit card, including personal information, photograph, signature, and exam details.

In case of any discrepancy, such as errors in candidate particulars, incorrect photograph, signature mismatch, or information that does not match the confirmation page, they must immediately contact the CTET Unit for necessary corrections. This step is crucial to avoid any issues on the day of the examination.

Steps to Download CTET 2026 Admit Card:

Visit the official website ctet.nic.in.

Click on the CTET Admit Card 2026 link on the homepage.

Enter the required login credentials, such as registration number and date of birth, and click submit.

The admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Download the admit card and take a printout for future reference.

Candidates are advised to check the official website regularly for updates and detailed instructions regarding the CTET 2026 examination.

Being prepared in advance and ensuring the correctness of all details in the admit card can help candidates avoid last-minute stress and appear for the exam smoothly.

Also Read: UP Police Constable Exam Date 2026 Released, Check Eligibility, Key Details And How to Apply Step-By Step Guide Here