UP Police Constable Exam Date 2026 Released, Check Eligibility, Key Details And How to Apply Step-By Step Guide Here

The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) has released the exam dates for UP Police Constable 2026.

Exam Candidates (Photo:ANI)
Exam Candidates (Photo:ANI)

Published: February 4, 2026 18:23:07 IST

UP Police Constable Exam Date 2026 Released, Check Eligibility, Key Details And How to Apply Step-By Step Guide Here

The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) has released the exam dates for UP Police Constable 2026. The exams will be conducted on June 8, 9, and 10, 2026. Candidates who applied between December 31, 2025, and January 30, 2026, can check their exam date and download the admit card using their Enrollment Number, Registration Number, or Date of Birth through the official portal.

The UP Police Constable exam will be conducted across multiple centres in the state, and candidates are advised to keep their login credentials ready for smooth access to the admit card.

What are the Important Dates?

The online application for UP Police Constable 2026 began on December 31, 2025, and the last date to apply and pay the fee was January 30, 2026, with fee adjustment allowed on February 2, 2026.

The correction window was open from January 31 to February 3, 2026. The exam will be conducted on June 8, 9, and 10, 2026, with the admit card to be released before the exam, and the result will be announced soon.

What is the Eligibility and Age Limit

Candidates must have passed 12th (Intermediate) from a recognized board. The age limit as on July 1, 2025 is: UR/EWS males 18–25 years, UR/EWS females 18–28 years, OBC/SC/ST males 18–30 years, and OBC/SC/ST females 18–33 years. Age relaxation is applicable according to UP Police rules.

What are the Vacancy Details and Selection Process

A total of 32,679 posts are available, including Constable PAC, Special Security Force, Civil Police, Jail Warder, and Mounted Constable.

Selection Process: Candidates will be selected through a written examination, followed by the Physical Standard Test (PST), Physical Efficiency Test (PET), document verification, and a medical test.

Candidates must meet the physical standards and PET race requirements, which differ for male and female candidates.

How to Check Exam Date & Download Admit Card

  • Visit the official UPPRPB portal.
  • Go to the Latest Notifications / Notice Board section.
  • Click on UP Police Constable Exam Date 2026.
  • Download the PDF to check exam date, shift timing, and instructions.
  • Save and print the PDF for future reference.

Candidates are advised to regularly check the official portal for updates on admit card release, exam instructions, and results.

UP Police Constable Exam Date 2026 Released, Check Eligibility, Key Details And How to Apply Step-By Step Guide Here

QUICK LINKS