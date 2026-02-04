UPSC CSE Notification 2026 OUT, How To Apply, Important Dates, Vacancy Distribution And Eligibility Step-By-Step Guide Here

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the notification for the Civil Services Examination (CSE) 2026, beginning the recruitment process for around 933 posts across India’s premier administrative services. The official notice, numbered 05/2026-CSE, was issued on February 4, 2026.

Through this examination, UPSC will select candidates for key services such as the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS), Indian Police Service (IPS) and other allied services under the central government.

What are the important Dates for the Exam

Candidates planning to appear for the examination should take note of the following schedule:

The UPSC CSE 2026 notification was issued on February 4, 2026, with online applications opening the same day. The last date to apply is February 24, 2026, up to 6 pm, while the preliminary examination is scheduled for May 24, 2026.

How Many Vacancies Have been announced

UPSC has announced around 933 vacancies for the CSE 2026, of which 33 posts are reserved for Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD), including 7 for blindness and low vision, 11 for deaf and hard of hearing, 8 for locomotor disabilities (such as cerebral palsy, dwarfism, leprosy-cured and acid attack survivors), and 7 for multiple disabilities.

The commission has clarified that the total number of vacancies may change depending on inputs received from cadre controlling authorities. Reservations for SC, ST, OBC and EWS categories will be applicable as per government rules.

How to apply for UPSC Civil Services 2026

Applications for the Civil Services Examination must be submitted online only through the UPSC portal at upsconline.nic.in. The application process is divided into four stages:

Candidates must first register and create a profile on the portal.

A permanent Universal Registration Number (URN) will be generated.

Applicants need to fill in basic personal details, upload a live photograph, and submit a scanned signature as per prescribed guidelines.

Candidates must choose exam centres, provide CSE-specific details, and complete fee payment.

Applicants are advised to keep scanned documents ready and complete the registration process well before the deadline to avoid technical issues.

What is the selection process?

The Civil Services Examination follows a three-stage selection process, Preliminary Examination, Main Examination, and Personality Test (Interview). The preliminary exam scheduled for May 24, 2026, will serve as the first screening stage.

Candidates are strongly encouraged to download and read the official UPSC CSE 2026 notification PDF from the commission’s website to understand eligibility conditions, exam pattern, and application guidelines before applying.

