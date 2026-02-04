JEE Main Answer Key 2026 Released At jeemain.nta.nic.in Steps To Download And How To Raise Objections Step-By-Step Guide Here

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the JEE Main 2026 Session 1 provisional answer key for Paper 1 (B.E./B.Tech) on February 4, 2026. Candidates who appeared for the examination can download the answer key along with their recorded responses from the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Along with the answer key, NTA has also activated the objection window, allowing candidates to challenge any discrepancies in the provisional answers.

When can Candidates Raise Objections?

Candidates can raise objections to the provisional answer key from February 4 to February 6, 2026. Challenges can be submitted online by paying a non-refundable processing fee of Rs 200 per question.

Only objections that are submitted within the stipulated time and accompanied by the required fee will be considered. Once the objection window closes, subject experts will review all challenges, after which the final answer key will be released.

How to download the JEE Main 2026 provisional answer key

Candidates can access the provisional answer key by following these steps:

Visit the official NTA JEE website at jeemain.nta.nic.in

Click on the JEE Main 2026 Answer Key link available on the homepage

Enter the required login details to proceed

The provisional answer key will appear on the screen

Download and save the file for future reference

How to raise objections to the JEE Main answer key

Visit the official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in

Click on the link to challenge the provisional answer key

Sign in using your application number and login details

Choose the questions you wish to object to

Upload the necessary supporting files or justifications

Make the online payment for the processing charge

When was the Exam Conducted

The JEE Main 2026 Session 1 exam took place in January, during which Paper 1 was conducted in two shifts on the first four days between 9 am and 12 noon and 3 pm and 6 pm, while Paper 2 was held in a single shift on the last day from 9 am to 12.30 pm.

