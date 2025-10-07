BSPHCL Technician Grade 3 Result 2025 OUT: Check Official Updates for Verification Round at bsphcl.co.in

BSPHCL Technician Grade 3 Result 2025: The Bihar State Power Holding Company Limited (BSPHCL) has recently released BSPHCL Technician Grade 3 Result 2025 for the Technician Grade 3, Correspondence Clerk, and Store Assistant posts on the official website bsphcl.co.in. Eligible candidates will now move on to the next round of document verification. BSPHCL is all set to fill a total of 2156 Technician Grade III posts after the BSPHCL Technician Grade 3 verification round. Candidates who appeared in the written exam for these posts can download the result PDF through the official website-https://www.bsphcl.co.in.
Direct Link to Check Latest Updates on BSPHCL Technician Grade 3 verification round: Click Here
Direct Link to Download Bihar BSPHCL Technician Grade- III Result 2025: Click Here
BSPHCL Result 2025: Overview
|
Details
|
Overview
|
Post Name
|
Technician Grade 3, Correspondence Clerk and Store Assistant
|
Conducting Body
|
Bihar State Power Holding Company Limited (BSPHCL)
|
Result Release Date
|
October 06, 2025
|
Official Website
|
bsphcl.co.in
BSPHCL Admit Card 2025
BSPHCL will soon release the admit card for the shortlisted candidates for the next stage, Doucment Verification. The Board will conduct the document verification round for the selected candidates, who will be notified by the commission soon. Candidates who will secure the minimum score in the written exam will be able to appear for the document verification round.
How To Download BSPHCL Result 2025?
You can download the result after following the steps given below-
-
Visit the Official Website, bsphcl.co.in
-
On the homepage, click on the link-Provisional Result for the post of Technician Grade – III against ENN- 05/2024/Correspondence Clerk & Store Assistant against ENN- 03/2024
-
Now on the homepage click on application number and password and enter the captcha code.
-
Click on the submit button and provide the credentials.
-
Verify all details (name, exam centre, date, etc.).
-
Download and print the result for future reference.