BSPHCL Technician Grade 3 Result 2025 OUT: Check Official Updates for Verification Round at bsphcl.co.in

BSPHCL Technician Grade 3 Result 2025: The Bihar State Power Holding Company Limited (BSPHCL) has recently released BSPHCL Technician Grade 3 Result 2025 for the Technician Grade 3, Correspondence Clerk, and Store Assistant posts on the official website bsphcl.co.in. Eligible candidates will now move on to the next round of document verification. BSPHCL is all set to fill a total of 2156 Technician Grade III posts after the BSPHCL Technician Grade 3 verification round. Candidates who appeared in the written exam for these posts can download the result PDF through the official website-https://www.bsphcl.co.in.

Direct Link to Check Latest Updates on BSPHCL Technician Grade 3 verification round: Click Here

Direct Link to Download Bihar BSPHCL Technician Grade- III Result 2025: Click Here

BSPHCL Result 2025: Overview

Details Overview Post Name Technician Grade 3, Correspondence Clerk and Store Assistant Conducting Body Bihar State Power Holding Company Limited (BSPHCL) Result Release Date October 06, 2025 Official Website bsphcl.co.in

BSPHCL Admit Card 2025

BSPHCL will soon release the admit card for the shortlisted candidates for the next stage, Doucment Verification. The Board will conduct the document verification round for the selected candidates, who will be notified by the commission soon. Candidates who will secure the minimum score in the written exam will be able to appear for the document verification round.

How To Download BSPHCL Result 2025?

You can download the result after following the steps given below-