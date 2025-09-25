CBSE 12th Exam 2026 Tentative Schedule Out: Click Here For Important Updates on Subject Wise Exam Datesheet

CBSE 12th Exam 2026: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has recently released the CBSE Class 12 Examination Tentative datesheet to be held in 2026. Candidates must check the official website at cbse.gov.in to check the Class 12 datesheet. The examinations are scheduled to be conducted between February 17 and July 15, 2025, in two phases.

The Senior School Certificate Examination (AISSCE) or the Class 12 examination will begin on Tuesday, February 17, for students appearing for subjects such as Biotechnology, Entrepreneurship, and Shorthand. The examination is scheduled to end on Thursday, April 9, with papers including Sanskrit Core, Multimedia, and Data Science.

CBSE Board 12th Examination 2025: Eligibility Criteria

1. Minimum Attendance Requirement

Students must have at least 75% attendance in their respective classes to be eligible for the board exams.



In cases of genuine reasons such as medical emergencies or participation in national/international events, schools may grant relaxation upon submission of valid documents.

2. Passing Marks

A minimum of 33% marks is required in each subject to pass.



For subjects involving practical’s, students must secure 33% separately in both theory and practical components.

3. Internal Assessments

Students must obtain a grade higher than ‘E’ in all internal assessments.



Failure to do so may result in withholding of the external examination results. CBSE

4. Compartment Exams

Students failing in one or two subjects are eligible to appear for compartment exams scheduled in May or June 2026.

5. Subject Selection

Students are required to finalize their subject choices during the submission of the List of Candidates (LOC).



Changes to subject choices after LOC submission are generally not permitted.