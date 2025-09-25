LIVE TV
Home > Education > CBSE Board Exams Tentative Date Sheet 2026: Class 10, 12 Exams From February 17, Check Full Schedule

CBSE Board Exams Tentative Date Sheet 2026: Class 10, 12 Exams From February 17, Check Full Schedule

With these changes, CBSE aims to make board exams more flexible while maintaining academic standards for millions of students.

Representational image
Representational image

Published By: Shivam Verma
Published: September 25, 2025 00:09:43 IST

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Wednesday announced the schedule for the 2026 Class 10 and 12 board exams. According to officials, the exams will begin from February 17, 2026, with a tentative datesheet released for students and schools.

For the first time, Class 10 students will have the chance to appear in board exams twice in the same academic year. The first phase of Class 10 exams will be held from February 17 to March 6, 2026. The second phase, scheduled from May 15 to June 1, 2026, will be optional and aimed at students who wish to improve their performance. If a student takes both exams, only the better score will be counted.

“This system replaces the need for separate supplementary exams,” CBSE Examination Controller Sanyam Bhardwaj said. “Both phases will cover the full syllabus for the year, and the exam format and scheme will remain the same.”

Class 12 exams are scheduled from February 17 to April 9, 2026. The evaluation of answer sheets will begin about 10 days after each exam and is expected to be completed within 12 days. For example, the evaluation for the Class 12 Physics paper, if held on February 20, 2026, will likely start on March 3 and finish by March 15, 2026, Mr Bhardwaj explained.

This year, around 45 lakh students are expected to take exams in 204 subjects across India and 26 countries abroad.

The CBSE’s decision to introduce an optional second phase for Class 10 is being seen as a way to reduce student stress and give them an opportunity to improve scores without waiting for traditional supplementary exams. The full syllabus will be tested in both phases, ensuring consistency and fairness for all students.

Officials advised schools and students to follow the tentative datesheet and prepare accordingly. The Board emphasised that there will be no separate supplementary exams under this system, as the second phase will serve this purpose for those who wish to improve their marks.

Tags: cbsecbse datesheet 2026cbse datesheet 2026 class 10cbse datesheet 2026 class 12

