Home > Education > RRB Group D 2025 Application Status OUT: Direct Link to Check Exam Date, Vacancy, Eligibility & More

RRB Group D 2025 Application Status OUT: Direct Link to Check Exam Date, Vacancy, Eligibility & More

RRB Group D Application Status 2025: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) recently released the RRB Group D Application Status 2025 on 23rd September 2025 for candidates who applied for the 32,438 Group D Level 1 vacancies.The Exam was to be held from 17 November to End of December 2025 but the Exam has been Postponed due to Court Orders, Indian Railway is going to announce the New Exam Date for RRB Group D CBT Examination 2025 soon.

RRB releases Group D Application Status 2025. (Representative Image: Official Website)
RRB releases Group D Application Status 2025. (Representative Image: Official Website)

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: September 24, 2025 18:21:13 IST

RRB Group D Application Status 2025: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) recently released the RRB Group D Application Status 2025 on 23rd September 2025 for candidates who applied for the 32,438 Group D Level 1 vacancies.The Exam was to be held from 17 November to End of December 2025 but the Exam has been Postponed due to Court Orders, Indian Railway is going to announce the New Exam Date for RRB Group D CBT Examination 2025 soon.

Candidates can now download their RRB Group D Hall Ticket 2025 using their Application Number and Date of Birth from the official website. 

RRB Group D 2025 Application Status: Important Dates 

  • Notification Date: 28 December 2024

  • Application Start: 23 January 2025

  • Last Date Apply Online: 01 March 2025

  • Last Date Fee Payment: 03 March 2025

  • Correction Date: 04 to 13 March 2025

  • Old Exam Date: 17 November to End of December 2025 (Postponed)

  • Application Status Date: 24 September 2025

  • Admit Card: 4 Days Before Exam Date

  • New Exam Date: Notify Soon

  • Result Date: Notify Later

How to Check & Download RRB Group D Application Status 2025?

  • Visit the official website at @indianrailways.gov.in or use the direct link provided below.

  • Locate the RRB Group D Application Status 2025 download link and click on it.

  • Enter the required details, such as your Application Number and Date of Birth, and click the Submit button.

  • Once submitted, your RRB Group D Application Status 2025 will be displayed on the screen.

  • Download, save, or print the admit card for future reference.

  • Make sure to carry a printed copy of your RRB Group D Hall Ticket 2025 to the examination hall, along with a valid photo ID.

Direct Link to Download RRB Group D 2025 Application Status- RRB :: Home

RRB Group D 2025: Vacancy 

Post Name Total
Pointsman-B 5058
Assistant (Track Machine) 799
Assistant (Bridge) 301
Track Maintainer Gr. IV 13187
Assistant P-Way 247
Assistant (C&W) 2587
Assistant TRD 1381
Assistant (S&T) 2012
Assistant Loco Shed (Diesel) 420
Assistant Loco Shed (Electrical) 950
Assistant Operations (Electrical) 744
Assistant TL & AC 1041
Assistant TL & AC (Workshop) 624
Assistant (Workshop) (Mech) 3077
Total 32438

RRB Group D 2025: Eligibility Criteria 

  • Class 10th High School Passed in Any Recognized Board in India/ OR ITI Certificate in SCVT/ NCVT.
  • Minimum Age: 18 Years.
  • Maximum Age: 36 Years.

For more complete information, kindly read the RRB Group D Recruitment Exam Notification 2025.

RRB Group D 2025: Application Fee 

Candidates can pay the examination fee through Credit Card, Debit Card, Net Banking/ Pay Offline Through E-Challan. 

  • Gen/ OBC/ EWS : ₹500/-

  • SC/ ST/ EBC/ Female/ Transgender: ₹250/-

Refund Amount (On Appearing For CBT)

  • Gen/ OBC/ EWS : ₹400/-

  • SC/ ST/ EBC/ Female/ Transgender: ₹250/-

  • Pay the Examination Fee Through Credit Card, Debit Card, Net Banking/ Pay Offline Through E-Challan.

Tags: RRB, rrb group d, RRB Group D 2025 Application date, RRB Group D 2025 Application eligibility, RRB Group D 2025 application fee, RRB Group D 2025 Application last date, RRB Group D 2025 Application link, RRB Group D 2025 Application Status download, RRB Group D 2025 vacancy, rrb group d application status

RRB Group D 2025 Application Status OUT: Direct Link to Check Exam Date, Vacancy, Eligibility & More

