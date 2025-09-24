RRB Group D 2025 Application Status OUT: Direct Link to Check Exam Date, Vacancy, Eligibility & More

RRB Group D Application Status 2025: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) recently released the RRB Group D Application Status 2025 on 23rd September 2025 for candidates who applied for the 32,438 Group D Level 1 vacancies.The Exam was to be held from 17 November to End of December 2025 but the Exam has been Postponed due to Court Orders, Indian Railway is going to announce the New Exam Date for RRB Group D CBT Examination 2025 soon.

Candidates can now download their RRB Group D Hall Ticket 2025 using their Application Number and Date of Birth from the official website.

RRB Group D 2025 Application Status: Important Dates

Notification Date: 28 December 2024

Application Start: 23 January 2025

Last Date Apply Online: 01 March 2025

Last Date Fee Payment: 03 March 2025

Correction Date: 04 to 13 March 2025

Old Exam Date: 17 November to End of December 2025 (Postponed)

Application Status Date: 24 September 2025

Admit Card: 4 Days Before Exam Date

New Exam Date: Notify Soon

Result Date: Notify Later

How to Check & Download RRB Group D Application Status 2025?

Visit the official website at @indianrailways.gov.in or use the direct link provided below.

Locate the RRB Group D Application Status 2025 download link and click on it.

Enter the required details, such as your Application Number and Date of Birth, and click the Submit button.

Once submitted, your RRB Group D Application Status 2025 will be displayed on the screen.

Download, save, or print the admit card for future reference.

Make sure to carry a printed copy of your RRB Group D Hall Ticket 2025 to the examination hall, along with a valid photo ID.

Direct Link to Download RRB Group D 2025 Application Status- RRB :: Home

RRB Group D 2025: Vacancy



Post Name Total Pointsman-B 5058 Assistant (Track Machine) 799 Assistant (Bridge) 301 Track Maintainer Gr. IV 13187 Assistant P-Way 247 Assistant (C&W) 2587 Assistant TRD 1381 Assistant (S&T) 2012 Assistant Loco Shed (Diesel) 420 Assistant Loco Shed (Electrical) 950 Assistant Operations (Electrical) 744 Assistant TL & AC 1041 Assistant TL & AC (Workshop) 624 Assistant (Workshop) (Mech) 3077 Total 32438

RRB Group D 2025: Eligibility Criteria

Class 10th High School Passed in Any Recognized Board in India/ OR ITI Certificate in SCVT/ NCVT.

Minimum Age: 18 Years.

Maximum Age: 36 Years.

For more complete information, kindly read the RRB Group D Recruitment Exam Notification 2025.

RRB Group D 2025: Application Fee

Candidates can pay the examination fee through Credit Card, Debit Card, Net Banking/ Pay Offline Through E-Challan.

Gen/ OBC/ EWS : ₹500/-

SC/ ST/ EBC/ Female/ Transgender: ₹250/-

Refund Amount (On Appearing For CBT)

Gen/ OBC/ EWS : ₹400/-

SC/ ST/ EBC/ Female/ Transgender: ₹250/-