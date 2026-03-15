CBSE Cancels Class 12 Exams In Middle East Countries; Know How Results Will Be Decided

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has cancelled the Class 12 board examinations scheduled in several Middle East countries for the 2026 session. The decision was taken after reviewing the feasibility of conducting the exams amid prevailing conditions in the region.

The cancellation applies to CBSE-affiliated schools located in Bahrain, Iran, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates. The exams in these countries were originally scheduled to be held between March 16 and April 10, 2026.

The board informed schools about the decision through an official circular issued on March 15, 2026.

Which countries are affected by the CBSE Class 12 exam cancellation

The cancellation affects CBSE-affiliated schools across seven Middle East countries. These include Bahrain, Iran, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

Thousands of Indian students studying in these countries appear for the CBSE board examinations every year. The board has advised schools in the region to inform students and parents about the cancellation and await further instructions regarding assessment and results.

What did the CBSE circular say about the cancellation

The decision was communicated through Circular-6 issued by the board on March 15, 2026. According to the notice, all Class 12 examinations scheduled between March 16 and April 10, 2026 in the affected Middle East countries stand cancelled.

The circular also clarified that the papers that had been previously postponed earlier in March would remain cancelled as well.

Earlier notices regarding postponement had been issued on March 1, March 3, March 5, March 7 and March 9 as the board reviewed the situation multiple times before arriving at the final decision.

How will CBSE declare results for affected students

CBSE has stated that the process for declaring the results of students affected by the cancellation will be announced separately.

The board said it will notify the method of assessment and the formula for result calculation in due course.

Students have been advised to stay in contact with their schools and follow official CBSE updates for further guidance regarding evaluation and results.

Why did CBSE cancel Class 12 exams in the Middle East

CBSE said the decision was taken after reviewing inputs received from schools and local authorities in the affected countries. The board evaluated the situation and concluded that conducting examinations in the region during the scheduled period would not be feasible.

The cancellation comes after a series of earlier postponements and disruptions in the exam schedule for students studying in CBSE schools in the Gulf region.

Reports indicate that concerns about safety and logistical challenges were among the factors considered while making the decision.

How many CBSE schools operate in the Middle East

CBSE has a significant presence in the Middle East through hundreds of affiliated schools serving the Indian diaspora.

Data from the Ministry of External Affairs indicates that around 217 CBSE-affiliated schools are operating in the region. The United Arab Emirates has the highest number, with about 106 schools located across cities such as Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah.

Saudi Arabia has around 37 CBSE schools, while Kuwait has 26 and Oman has 21. Qatar has 19 schools affiliated with the board and Bahrain has eight institutions.

The cancellation of the examinations therefore affects a large number of students across these countries who were preparing for the Class 12 board exams.

CBSE is expected to announce further details on the evaluation method and result declaration process in the coming weeks. Until then, students and schools have been advised to monitor official updates issued by the board.