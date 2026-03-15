APSSB Combined Examination 2026 Notification Out For 984 Uniformed Service Posts

The Arunachal Pradesh Staff Selection Board (APSSB) has released the official notification for the Combined Examination for Uniformed Services 2026.

The recruitment drive is to fill 984 vacancies across several uniformed roles, including Constable Civil Police, Fireman, Special Tiger Guard, Constable Band and Constable Bugler in different departments of the state government.

Selected candidates will be appointed to posts across Arunachal Pradesh under Pay Level-3, with a salary ranging from Rs 21,700 to Rs 69,100. The recruitment process will include a written examination, physical tests and other stages before final selection.

What is APSSB Combined Examination 2026

The APSSB Combined Examination for Uniformed Services 2026 is a state-level recruitment exam conducted by the Arunachal Pradesh Staff Selection Board.

The exam is designed to recruit personnel for multiple uniformed roles in departments such as police, fire services and the Special Tiger Protection Force.

Through this recruitment drive, the board plans to strengthen security and emergency services in the state by appointing trained candidates to operational positions.

The posts include Constable Civil Police, Fireman, Special Tiger Guard, Constable Band and Constable Bugler.

When will APSSB recruitment 2026 applications begin

The online application process for APSSB recruitment 2026 will begin on March 23, 2026. Interested candidates can submit their applications through the official APSSB website.

The last date to apply online is April 10, 2026. Candidates are advised to complete the application process well before the deadline to avoid technical issues during the final days of registration.

Applicants will need to register using a valid mobile number and email ID before filling out the application form.

How many vacancies are available in APSSB recruitment 2026

The recruitment notification has announced a total of 984 vacancies for various uniformed service posts.

Out of the total vacancies, 216 posts have been allocated for Constable Civil Police (Male). The Fireman category includes 73 vacancies, while 243 posts have been designated for Special Tiger Guard under the Special Tiger Protection Force.

The remaining 452 vacancies are for other constable posts including Band, Bugler and IRBn roles.

These positions will be distributed across departments and districts in Arunachal Pradesh.

What is the eligibility for APSSB Constable and Fireman posts

Candidates applying for Constable Civil Police, Fireman and Special Tiger Guard posts must have passed Class 10 from a recognised board.

For specialised roles such as Constable Band and Constable Bugler, candidates must have a Class 10 qualification along with the relevant skill required for the post.

Applicants should carefully review the eligibility requirements mentioned in the official notification before submitting the application form.

What is the age limit and application fee for APSSB recruitment 2026

The age criteria vary depending on the post. Generally, candidates must be between 18 and 22 years or up to 32 years of age depending on the specific role.

The crucial date for determining the age limit is April 10, 2026. Candidates belonging to the Arunachal Pradesh Scheduled Tribe (APST) category are eligible for a five-year age relaxation, while other categories will receive relaxation as per government rules.

The application fee is Rs 200 for candidates from the General category and Rs 150 for APST candidates. Persons with benchmark disabilities (PwBD) are exempted from paying the application fee.

What is the selection process for the APSSB Combined Examination 2026

The recruitment process will involve several stages to evaluate candidates’ eligibility and physical fitness.

The first stage will be a written examination, which is tentatively scheduled for May 10, 2026. Candidates who qualify will proceed to the Physical Efficiency Test (PET) and Physical Standard Test (PST), which are expected to begin from May 25, 2026, onwards.

For posts such as Band and Bugler, candidates will also have to appear for a trade test to assess their specialised skills. The final stage will include a medical examination before the appointment.

Candidates are advised to regularly visit the official APSSB website for updates regarding the recruitment process and exam schedule.