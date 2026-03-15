Banasthali Vidyapith 42nd Convocation: More Than 4,500 Students Graduate

More than 4,500 students were awarded graduate, postgraduate and doctoral degrees during the 42nd convocation ceremony of Banasthali Vidyapith. The event marked an important academic milestone for the institution and celebrated the achievements of students across multiple disciplines.

The convocation ceremony also saw 111 students receiving gold medals in recognition of their academic excellence. The event was attended by faculty members, students, and distinguished guests, highlighting the institution’s long-standing commitment to women’s education and holistic development.

The ceremony featured academic traditions, cultural elements and speeches reflecting the university’s educational philosophy and contributions to the country’s higher education landscape.

What happened at the 42nd convocation of Banasthali Vidyapith

The convocation ceremony began with traditional rituals including the recitation of Mangalacharan and Banasthali Geetika. The Vice Chancellor, Prof. Ina Aditya Shastri, formally announced the commencement of the ceremony and welcomed the dignitaries present at the event.

During the ceremony, degrees were conferred upon thousands of graduating students from different academic programmes. The Deeksha ceremony for the graduating batch was conducted by the president of Banasthali Vidyapith, Prof. Siddharth Shastri, who congratulated the students and encouraged them to continue contributing to society.

The event celebrated academic achievement while also emphasising the institution’s values-based education model.

Who was the chief guest at the Banasthali Vidyapith convocation

The convocation ceremony was attended by Prof. Anil D. Sahasrabudhe, Chairman of the National Educational Technology Forum (NETF), Government of India, who served as the chief guest.

Addressing the gathering, Prof. Sahasrabudhe praised the university’s approach to education, highlighting its integration of academic learning with Indian values, culture and practical training.

He noted that the institution’s educational philosophy reflects a holistic framework that develops intellectual, cultural and physical capabilities among students.

How is Banasthali Vidyapith connected to the NEP 2020 vision

During his address, Prof. Sahasrabudhe observed that the principles outlined in the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 closely align with Banasthali Vidyapith’s long-standing educational philosophy.

He suggested that the foundation of NEP 2020 appears to resonate with the institution’s Panchmukhi Shiksha model, which focuses on the balanced development of five aspects of education.

These include intellectual growth, physical fitness, moral values, aesthetic appreciation and practical skills. According to him, this model reflects the broader goal of creating well-rounded individuals who are capable of contributing to society and the nation.

Which notable achievers have studied at Banasthali Vidyapith

Banasthali Vidyapith has produced several notable achievers who have made significant contributions in different fields. Among them is Squadron Leader Avani Chaturvedi, who became the first Indian woman fighter pilot to fly a fighter jet solo.

Another notable name associated with the institution is Astha Poonia, who recently became the first woman fighter pilot in the Indian Navy.

According to the institution, its alumni network includes professionals who have excelled in politics, judiciary, public administration, education, corporate leadership, sports and fine arts.

How did the Banasthali Vidyapith convocation ceremony conclude

The ceremony concluded with the presentation of a shawl to the chief guest by Prof. Siddharth Shastri and a memento presented by the Vice Chancellor, Prof. Ina Aditya Shastri.

A vote of thanks was delivered by Prof. Anshuman Shastri, acknowledging the contributions of guests, faculty members and organisers involved in the event.

The programme ended with the recitation of the Shanti Path followed by the National Anthem, marking the formal close of the 42nd convocation ceremony.