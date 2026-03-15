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Home > Education > JSSC ANM Admit Card 2026: How To Download Hall Ticket For March Exam

JSSC ANM Admit Card 2026: How To Download Hall Ticket For March Exam

The Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) is expected to release the JSSC ANM Admit Card 2026 soon for candidates.

JSSC ANM Admit Card 2026
JSSC ANM Admit Card 2026

Published By: Radhika Hitkari
Published: March 15, 2026 14:36:05 IST

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JSSC ANM Admit Card 2026: How To Download Hall Ticket For March Exam

The Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) is expected to release the JSSC ANM Admit Card 2026 soon for candidates appearing in the Jharkhand Auxiliary Nurse Midwife Competitive Examination (JANMCE) 2025. Once released, applicants will be able to download the hall ticket from the official portal using their login credentials.

The examination is scheduled to be conducted on March 18 and March 19, 2026 at various examination centres across Jharkhand. The admit card will contain key information related to the exam and will be mandatory for entry into the examination hall.

The recruitment exam is part of a large drive to fill thousands of Female Health Worker (ANM) positions in state government departments.

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When will JSSC ANM Admit Card 2026 be released

The JSSC ANM admit card is expected to be released shortly before the examination. Candidates who have registered for the recruitment exam should regularly check the official JSSC portal for updates regarding the hall ticket.

The admit card is a crucial document that provides details such as the candidate’s name, roll number, exam centre, reporting time and important exam day instructions. Without the admit card, candidates will not be allowed to enter the examination centre.

Applicants are advised to download the document as soon as it becomes available to avoid last-minute issues.

What is the JSSC ANM exam date 2026

According to the official notification issued by the Commission, the Jharkhand ANM Competitive Examination (JANMCE) 2025 will be conducted on March 18 and March 19, 2026.

The examination will be held at designated centres across the state and is part of the recruitment process for Auxiliary Nurse Midwife positions. The exam will evaluate candidates’ knowledge and skills relevant to healthcare services and nursing support roles in government facilities.

Candidates should carefully check the examination date and shift details mentioned on their admit card once it is released.

How many vacancies are available in JSSC ANM recruitment 2026

The recruitment drive aims to fill more than 3,000 vacancies for Female Health Worker (ANM) posts in various government departments.

These vacancies include both regular and backlog positions. The recruitment is considered a major opportunity for candidates seeking government jobs in the healthcare sector in Jharkhand.

Selected candidates will be deployed in different districts across the state to strengthen healthcare services at the grassroots level.

How to download JSSC ANM Admit Card 2026

Candidates can follow a few simple steps to download their admit card once the link becomes active on the official website.

First, visit the official JSSC admit card portal. On the homepage, click on the link for the JSSC ANM Admit Card 2026. Enter the required login details such as the registration number and date of birth.

After submitting the information, the admit card will appear on the screen. Candidates should download the document and print multiple copies for future use.

It is advisable to carefully check all the details mentioned on the admit card after downloading it.

What documents are required at the JSSC ANM exam centre

Candidates must carry a printed copy of the admit card along with a valid government-issued photo identity card on the day of the examination.

Accepted identity documents include Aadhaar card, voter ID card, passport or driving licence. These documents are required for verification purposes at the exam centre.

Candidates who fail to produce a valid photo ID along with the admit card may not be allowed to appear for the examination.

Applicants are advised to reach the exam centre well before the reporting time mentioned on the admit card and follow all instructions issued by the commission.

Candidates should continue monitoring the official JSSC website for the latest updates regarding the admit card release and the recruitment process.

Also Read: CBSE Class 10 Result 2026: When And Where To Check Board Exam Results
First published on: Mar 15, 2026 2:36 PM IST
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Tags: JSSC ANM Admit Card 2026JSSC ANM examJSSC ANM exam date 2026JSSC ANM recruitment 2026

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JSSC ANM Admit Card 2026: How To Download Hall Ticket For March Exam
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