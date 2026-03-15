CBSE Class 10 Result 2026: When And Where To Check Board Exam Results

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has completed the Class 10 board examinations for the 2026 academic session. The exams concluded on March 10 with the French paper, bringing an end to the examination process that began on February 17 with Mathematics (Basic) and Mathematics (Standard).

This year, around 25 lakh students appeared for the Class 10 board exams across the country. The candidates included approximately 14 lakh boys and nearly 10.9 lakh girls. With the exams now over, students and parents are closely watching for updates on the CBSE Class 10 Result 2026.

Although the board has not officially confirmed the result date yet, trends from previous years suggest that the results are likely to be announced in May.

How to access CBSE Class 10 Result 2026 through mobile apps

Apart from official websites, CBSE results will also be available through mobile applications to make access easier for students.

The DigiLocker app allows students to download their digital marksheets and certificates once the results are announced. The app can be installed from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store.

Students can also check their results through the UMANG mobile application, which provides access to various government services including CBSE results.

What digital documents will CBSE provide after results

CBSE will issue digital academic documents through its digital repository called “Parinam Manjusha,” which is integrated with DigiLocker.

Students will be able to download important documents including the marksheet-cum-certificate, migration certificate and skill certificate where applicable. These documents will be available shortly after the results are declared.

The digital records are recognised as official documents and can be used for admission or verification purposes.

Where can students check CBSE Class 10 Result 2026

Once declared, students will be able to access their CBSE Class 10 results through several official platforms. To check the result online, candidates will need to enter details such as their roll number, school number, admit card ID, date of birth and the security code displayed on the screen.

The results will be available on the following websites:

cbse.gov.in

results.nic.in

results.digilocker.gov.in

umang.gov.in

Students should keep their admit cards ready to avoid delays while checking their results.

How can students check CBSE results through SMS or phone

CBSE also provides alternative methods for checking results, especially during heavy website traffic on result day.

Students can check their results through SMS by sending the required details to the designated number. The board also provides an Interactive Voice Response System (IVRS) that allows candidates to obtain their results through a phone call.

These options help students access their results quickly if the official websites experience high traffic.

What happens if students fail in one or two subjects

Students who do not pass in one or two subjects will be eligible to appear for CBSE compartment examinations. The board will release the compartment exam schedule after announcing the results.

These exams provide students with an opportunity to improve their scores and avoid losing an academic year.

Along with the results, CBSE will also release detailed statistics such as the overall pass percentage, gender-wise performance, regional performance and the number of students scoring above 90 percent and 95 percent.

When will CBSE Class 10 Result 2026 be declared

CBSE has not announced the official result date for the Class 10 board exams 2026 so far. However, looking at past years, the board generally releases results in mid-May.

In 2025 and 2024, the CBSE board results for both Class 10 and Class 12 were announced on May 13. In 2023, the results were released on May 12. Based on this pattern, the CBSE Class 10 Result 2026 is expected to be declared around the second week of May.

Students are advised to regularly check the official CBSE websites for the confirmed result announcement.

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