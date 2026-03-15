SBI SCO Recruitment 2026: Last Date To Apply, Check Vacancies And How To Apply

The State Bank of India (SBI) is closing the online application window today for the recruitment of Specialist Cadre Officers (SCO) under Advertisement No. CRPD/SCO/2025-26/27. Eligible candidates can submit their applications through the official SBI careers portal before the deadline.

The recruitment drive is for filling the specialist roles in audit and information systems across the bank. The posts include Assistant Vice President (IS Audit) and Deputy Manager positions in IS Audit and CA Internal Audit streams.

Selected candidates may be posted at different SBI offices across the country depending on organisational requirements.

How many vacancies are available in SBI SCO Recruitment 2026

SBI has announced a total of 116 vacancies for Specialist Cadre Officer posts under the current recruitment cycle. The vacancies are distributed across three positions covering technical and audit roles within the bank.

The post of Assistant Vice President (IS Audit) is available on a contractual basis with 12 vacancies. Deputy Manager (IS Audit) positions are offered on a regular basis with 43 vacancies, while 61 vacancies are available for Deputy Manager (CA – Internal Audit).

These positions are designed to strengthen SBI’s internal audit and technology audit functions.

Who is eligible for the SBI SCO AVP and Deputy Manager posts

Eligibility requirements vary depending on the post applied for. Candidates applying for Assistant Vice President (IS Audit) must hold a degree such as B.E., B.Tech, BCA, MCA, M.Tech, or M.Sc. in Computer Science, Information Technology or Electronics. Relevant experience in information systems audit is also required.

For Deputy Manager (IS Audit), applicants must have a similar educational background in technology-related fields such as Computer Science, IT, or Electronics.

Candidates applying for Deputy Manager (CA – Internal Audit) must be qualified Chartered Accountants with membership of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI).

Applicants are advised to review the detailed notification on the SBI website to confirm eligibility before applying.

What is the age limit for SBI SCO Recruitment 2026

The age criteria differ according to the position applied for. For the Assistant Vice President (IS Audit) post, candidates must be between 27 and 45 years as of January 31, 2026.

For Deputy Manager (IS Audit), the eligible age range is between 25 and 35 years. Candidates applying for Deputy Manager (CA – Internal Audit) must be between 21 and 35 years on the same cut-off date.

Relaxation in the upper age limit is available for candidates belonging to the Scheduled Caste, Scheduled Tribe, Other Backward Classes, and Persons with Benchmark Disabilities categories in accordance with Government of India rules.

What is the application fee for SBI SCO Recruitment 2026

Candidates belonging to the General, OBC, and EWS categories are required to pay an application fee of Rs 750. Applicants from SC, ST, and PwBD categories are exempted from paying the fee.

The payment must be made online while submitting the application form. SBI has clarified that the fee, once paid, will not be refunded under any circumstances.

How to apply for SBI SCO Recruitment 2026

Interested candidates can apply online through the SBI careers portal by completing the registration process and submitting the application form.

Applicants must upload the required documents, including educational certificates, identification details and photographs, during the application process. They should also verify all information carefully before final submission.

The online registration process began on February 23, 2026, and the application window will close today, March 15, 2026.

Candidates who wish to apply are advised to complete the process before the deadline to avoid last-minute technical issues.