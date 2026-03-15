IBPS RRB Clerk Mains Result 2026 Released at ibps.in; Check Provisional Allotment Details Here

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has declared the RRB Clerk Mains Result 2026 for the post of Office Assistant (Multipurpose) under the CRP RRBs XIV recruitment cycle. Candidates who appeared for the examination can now check their result status on the official website.

The announcement also includes details of provisional allotment for candidates shortlisted for appointment in Regional Rural Banks (RRBs).

Applicants can access their results by logging in with their registration number or roll number along with their date of birth or password.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill Office Assistant positions across participating Regional Rural Banks in the country.

What is the provisional allotment process for IBPS RRB clerk 2026

IBPS stated that the provisional allotment has been prepared based on the actual vacancies reported by participating Regional Rural Banks and the merit position of candidates in the examination.

The allotment process follows the reservation policies and recruitment guidelines issued by the Government of India for appointments in Regional Rural Banks.

Candidates who belong to reserved categories but have secured marks qualifying them under the general category have been treated as general category candidates during allotment. Such candidates are not adjusted against reserved vacancies even though their original category information remains unchanged in the registration records.

How is merit decided in IBPS RRB Clerk Mains Result 2026

In cases where two or more candidates have obtained the same score in the examination, IBPS has applied the age-based tie-breaking rule.

According to the recruitment guidelines, candidates who are older in age are placed higher in the merit list when marks are identical. This rule is commonly used in government recruitment examinations to determine ranking in tie situations.

The final merit list has been prepared after applying this rule and considering category-wise vacancies provided by the Regional Rural Banks.

Does provisional allotment mean a confirmed job offer

IBPS has clarified that provisional allotment does not guarantee an immediate job offer. The final appointment decision rests with the respective Regional Rural Bank to which a candidate has been allotted.

The banks will conduct document verification, identity checks, and other joining formalities before issuing appointment letters.

If any discrepancies are found during verification, the appointment can be cancelled. IBPS stated that it will not be responsible for cancellation in cases involving incomplete documents, mismatched biometric records, Aadhaar discrepancies, or photograph issues.

Candidates will also need to demonstrate proficiency in the local language of the state where the bank is located, as specified in the recruitment notification.

How to check IBPS RRB Clerk Mains Result 2026

Candidates can download their result status directly from the official IBPS portal. The result is available through the login window provided on the website.

To check the result, candidates should follow these steps:

Visit the official IBPS website at ibps. in.

Click on the link for CRP RRBs XIV Office Assistant Mains Result.

Enter the registration number or roll number and date of birth or password.

Submit the details to view the result status on the screen.

Download and keep a copy of the result for future reference.

IBPS has advised candidates to retain their login details and result copy until the recruitment process is fully completed.

What is the reserve list and next recruitment stage

IBPS will also maintain a reserve list for each category based on available candidates and vacancy requirements.

If participating Regional Rural Banks report additional vacancies during the validity period of the recruitment process, candidates from the reserve list may be provisionally allotted. Such allotments can take place three to four times within one year from the date of the initial allotment.

IBPS is expected to publish the list of provisionally allotted candidates on its website in registration number order on or before April 15, 2026.

Candidates who are neither included in the provisional allotment list nor placed in the reserve list will not be considered for further recruitment under the CRP RRBs XIV process.