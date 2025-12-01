CBSE Class 10 Board Exams 2026 Schedule Announced: Know Date, Time, Question Paper Pattern And Marking Details

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced that the Class 10 Board Examinations for the 2026 session will take place from February 17 to March 10, 2026. The exams will begin on February 17 with Mathematics Standard and Mathematics Basic papers. The Class 10 English (Communicative) and English (Language and Literature) examinations are scheduled for February 21, 2026.

CBSE has also published sample question papers and marking schemes for Classes 10 and 12 on its academic website. Students can visit cbseacademic.nic.in to download these resources before preparing for the examinations.

CBSE Releases Sample Papers and Marking Scheme

CBSE has released sample papers and marking schemes to guide students appearing for the 2026 board exams. The Class 10 English (Communicative) and English (Language and Literature) examinations will begin at 10:30 AM and conclude at 1:30 PM. English remains one of the key subjects for students across the country. The sample papers aim to help students understand the updated exam format and marking method.

The question paper will carry a total of 80 marks and will test students through reading, grammar, writing, and literature sections. Students must follow the official website for regular instructions and updates.

CBSE English Exam Pattern 2026: Key Details

The Class 10 English (Language and Literature) question paper will include 11 compulsory questions across three distinct sections. Section A will test Reading Skills, while Section B will evaluate Grammar and Creative Writing Skills. Section C will assess Literature Textbook knowledge.

Students must attempt each question following the given instructions. The exam will run for three hours, with a maximum score of 80 marks.

CBSE advises students to review the revised pattern and practice with sample papers to understand question types clearly. Regular updates will be available on the official CBSE website.

CBSE Introduces Major Changes in Question Paper Pattern

CBSE has implemented significant changes in the 2026 board examination format to reduce dependence on rote memorisation. The new design encourages conceptual clarity, analytical thinking, and problem-solving. As per the revised pattern, 50% of the Class 10 and Class 12 question papers will now include competency-based questions such as MCQs, case-based items, data-based questions and real-life application-based problems.

Another 20% will include select-response questions, while the final 30% will consist of short-answer and long-answer type responses. This shift supports the long-term retention goals envisioned by the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

In line with NEP 2020, CBSE will conduct two board examinations for Class 10 students starting 2026. This decision aims to give students more flexibility and multiple opportunities to demonstrate learning outcomes. The new assessment model focuses on practical understanding rather than memorised content.

Students can appear in the exams as per their readiness and performance expectations. CBSE expects that the revised structure will help reduce exam stress and support stronger academic confidence. Schools and students have been advised to follow updated guidelines to prepare effectively for the new examination system.

