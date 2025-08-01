Home > Education > CBSE Releases The Class 12 Compartment Result 2025, Check Details

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) released the CBSE Class 12 Supplementary Result 2025.

Published By: Sarthak Arora
Published: August 1, 2025 19:43:41 IST

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) released the CBSE Class 12 Supplementary Result 2025. The candidates can now check their results on the official website results.cbse.nic.in. If this site fails to give results, they can check the result details on another site as well which is the official website of CBSE- cbse.gov.in. The CBSE Class 12th supplementary examinations were held in 2025 in 14,010 schools and 963 exam centers. 

The students need  to follow these steps to get their CBSE Class 12 Compartment Result 2025

1.    The candidates need to click on the official website– cbseresults.nic.in.

2.    They should then click on the link ‘Senior School (Class XII) Certificate Examination (Supplementary) Results 2025’ on the homepage. 

3.  The students should then enter their required details on a fresh page that appears on the portal.

4.    They should then click on the submit button. After selecting this option, CBSE Class 12th Compartment Result 2025 will appear on the screen.

5.    The students should download the CBSE Class 12th Compartment Result 2025. They should safely keep it as a print out for future reference.

How many students registered for these examinations 

1,43,581 candidates had registered for these examinations and 1,38,666 students appeared for the exams. Out of these students, 53,201 students successfully passed the CBSE supplementary examinations. 38.36 per cent was the overall pass percentage.

How was the performance of candidates from foreign schools in the CBSE supplementary exams?

938 students registered from foreign schools in the CBSE supplementary exams and 918 appeared. Out of the 918 candidates, 486 students passed. This indicates a pass percentage of 52.94 per cent.
Girls outperformed boys in the CBSE Class 12 Compartment examinations.

Keeping in mind the gender-wise performance, girls performed better than boys, as per the Free Press Journal. The pass percentage of boys was 36.79 per cent and that of the girls was 41.35 per cent. This difference points to a performance gap of 4.56 percentage points in favour of girls.

