CBSE Supplementary Result 2025: Compartment exams for classes 10 & 12 expected soon

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is set to announce the Class 10 and Class 12 compartment (supplementary) exam results for 2025 in the first week of August, likely between August 1 and 5.

These exams, conducted for students who did not clear one or two subjects in their board exams, ran as follows: Class 10 between July 15 to July 22, and Class 12 on July 15.

How to Check the Result

Students should visit the official portals: results.cbse.nic.in, cbseresults.nic.in, or cbse.gov.in. They’ll need to enter their roll number, school number, date of birth and admit card ID to access the digital marksheet that includes subject-wise marks, total score and pass/fail status. Additionally, results will be accessible via DigiLocker and the UMANG app, using a registered mobile number and the six‑digit access code provided by schools).

Past Trends

In 2024, CBSE declared Class 12 compartment results on August 2, and Class 10 on August 5. A similar timeline is expected this year.

What Happens Next

Once released, successful students can download their scorecards online and collect original marksheets and migration certificates from their schools. Those who do not clear the compartment paper will need to wait for the next academic session or explore improvement/NIOS options . In case of discrepancies, students can apply for re-evaluation or verification via CBSE’s online portal after results are published.

