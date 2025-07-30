Home > Education > NIRF 2024 Rankings: Top 10 Delhi University colleges listed for 2025

NIRF 2024 Rankings: Top 10 Delhi University colleges listed for 2025

The NIRF 2024 rankings list Hindu College, Miranda House, and St. Stephen’s as the top three Delhi University colleges. Ten DU colleges feature prominently, reflecting excellence in academics, research and graduate outcomes, guiding aspirants for 2025 admissions.

[Image Credit- Telegraph] Top 10 Delhi University Colleges Listed for 2025
[Image Credit- Telegraph] Top 10 Delhi University Colleges Listed for 2025

Published By: Spandan Dubey
Published: July 30, 2025 11:02:23 IST

Depending on its 2024 yearly evaluation, the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) has once again ranked the best colleges affiliated with Delhi University. Many people consider these rankings to be indicators of academic achievement in India.

Top 10 Delhi University Colleges (NIRF 2024 Rankings)

According to the latest NIRF data:

Ranking

College 

NIRF Score

1

Hindu College

74.47

2

Miranda House

73.22

3

St. Stephen’s College

72.97

5

Atma Ram Sanatan Dharma College

72.59

9

Kirori Mal College

69.86

10

Lady Shri Ram College for Women

69.49

12

Hansraj College

68.76

16

Deshbandhu College

66.03

18

Acharya Narendra Dev College

64.73

19

Shri Ram College of Commerce

64.56

These schools ranked highest among the almost 100 DU colleges evaluated based on factors like outreach, perception, graduation results, research output, and teaching quality.

Remarkable Establishments

  • With an impressive score of 74.47, Hindu College maintained its top spot and reaffirmed the position as the best college in India.

  • Miranda House and St. Stephen’s College, which were commended for their inclusive learning environments and excellent academic cultures, placed in second and third, respectively.

  • Among DU colleges, Atma Ram Sanatan Dharma College (ARSD) stood out at number five, exhibiting quick progress and excellent performance.

Perspectives and Outcomes

These rankings give prospective students important information about the academic integrity and positive aspects of DU colleges; they are especially relevant for students applying in 2025 through CUET-UG. Strict faculty standards, research culture, placement assistance, and institutional authority are all characteristics that have a big impact on students’ decisions and are often linked with high NIRF ratings.

For the convenience of students, a number of educational portals and preparatory platforms compile the top-ranked DU-affiliated colleges, even though the official NIRF list does not split Delhi University colleges separately.

More General Context

As a whole, Delhi University ranked sixth out of all Indian universities, demonstrating strong institutional legitimacy in the nation’s higher education system. DU’s impressive results at the college and university levels confirm its standing as a leading academic institution.

Student Counsel

Based on their desired fields of study science, humanities, commerce, and future job aspirations potential students might look into these highly regarded universities. Making educated decisions can be facilitated by examining NIRF scores combined with reputation particular to a given course.

Also, by promoting healthy competition among institutions, the annual rankings encourage ongoing academic innovation, infrastructure improvements, and student-centered reform.

The NIRF 2024 rankings confirm Delhi University’s top colleges’ place in the national academic narrative as the nation gets ready for a new class of undergraduate admissions in 2025.

Also Read: Education Ministry issues LoIs to four foreign Universities for campuses in India

