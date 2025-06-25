CBSE To Hold Class 10 Board Exams Twice A Year Starting 2026

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has officially cleared holding the Class 10 board exams twice a year from the academic session 2026. The decision is finalized by Sanyam Bhardwaj, CBSE Examination Controller. This will enable the students to write the examinations in two sittings with the highest mark can be kept in their final mark sheet.

The sole purpose of this action is meant to soften the high-pressure environment of a single board exam and give students greater flexibility and confidence,” Bhardwaj said.

CBSE approves Class 10 board exams twice a year from 2026, confirms Exam Controller Sanyam Bhardwaj. First phase mandatory, second phase optional — best score to be retained: CBSE pic.twitter.com/RMZQDa8Mxf — ANI (@ANI) June 25, 2025

CBSE first board test is mandatory

As per the plan, the first board test will be compulsory for everyone in Class 10. This will be conducted between February 17 and March 6. The second test, which will be organized between May 5 and May 20 and this will be voluntary for those who want to score better. Most importantly, only the better of the two scores will appear in the final mark sheet.

The move by CBSE is in line with suggestions made by the National Education Policy 2020, that had suggested many chances of board testing in a year to encourage a student-centric assessment system.

However, CBSE has made it clear that practical papers and internal assessments will continue to be done only once a year, with a uniform approach to evaluation for all subjects.

Following the decision, student and teacher reactions have been divided. Some of them have appreciated the flexibility and the opportunity for enhancement, while others have complained about added academic burden and logistical hassles. Educationists stresses that the actual impact will only be apparent after the new system is implemented.

