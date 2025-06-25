Live Tv
Search
TRENDING |
home_hero_pos_1 fk: public dog meat ipo nato gauranga das billionare boyfriends indian navy officer home_hero_pos_1 fk: public dog meat ipo nato gauranga das billionare boyfriends indian navy officer home_hero_pos_1 fk: public dog meat ipo nato gauranga das billionare boyfriends indian navy officer home_hero_pos_1 fk: public dog meat ipo nato gauranga das billionare boyfriends indian navy officer
Live TV
TRENDING |
home_hero_pos_1 fk: public dog meat ipo nato gauranga das billionare boyfriends indian navy officer home_hero_pos_1 fk: public dog meat ipo nato gauranga das billionare boyfriends indian navy officer home_hero_pos_1 fk: public dog meat ipo nato gauranga das billionare boyfriends indian navy officer home_hero_pos_1 fk: public dog meat ipo nato gauranga das billionare boyfriends indian navy officer
Home > Education > CBSE To Hold Class 10 Board Exams Twice A Year Starting 2026

CBSE To Hold Class 10 Board Exams Twice A Year Starting 2026

From 2026, CBSE will hold Class 10 board exams twice a year. The first attempt is mandatory, second is optional for score improvement. Best score will be retained. Internal and practical exams will continue to be held once annually.

From 2026, CBSE makes the first phase of Class 10 board exams compulsory
From 2026, CBSE makes the first phase of Class 10 board exams compulsory

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Last Updated: June 25, 2025 17:19:15 IST

Follow us on
Google News

Share

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has officially cleared holding the Class 10 board exams twice a year from the academic session 2026. The decision is finalized by Sanyam Bhardwaj, CBSE Examination Controller. This will enable the students to write the examinations in two sittings with the highest mark can be kept in their final mark sheet.

The sole purpose of this action is meant to soften the high-pressure environment of a single board exam and give students greater flexibility and confidence,” Bhardwaj said.

CBSE first board test is mandatory

As per the plan, the first board test will be compulsory for everyone in Class 10. This will be conducted between February 17 and March 6. The second test, which will be organized between May 5 and May 20 and this will be voluntary for those who want to score better. Most importantly, only the better of the two scores will appear in the final mark sheet.

You Might Be Interested In

The move by CBSE is in line with suggestions made by the National Education Policy 2020, that had suggested many chances of board testing in a year to encourage a student-centric assessment system.

However, CBSE has made it clear that practical papers and internal assessments will continue to be done only once a year, with a uniform approach to evaluation for all subjects.

Following the decision, student and teacher reactions have been divided. Some of them have appreciated the flexibility and the opportunity for enhancement, while others have complained about added academic burden and logistical hassles. Educationists stresses that the actual impact will only be apparent after the new system is implemented. 

ALSO READ: Indian Navy Agniveer SSR/MR Result 2025 Declared: Check Scores, Cut-off, And Physical Test Date Here

Tags: cbsecbse board exams
Advertisement

More News

Infrastructure Boost: Bank Of India, Union Bank Announce Massive Fundraising
Ayatollah Ali Khamenei Declares Victory Over Israel As Trump, CIA Claim US Strikes Obliterated Tehran’s Nuclear Program
Axiom-4 Successfully Docks At International Space Station; Shubhanshu Shukla Becomes The First Indian At ISS
Caught On Cam: Party Turns Deadly in Mexico’s Irapuato as Gunmen Kill 12 People
Congress Dubs Delay In Appointment Of Lead Investigator In AI Ahmedabad Crash As Inexplicable And Inexcusable
John F. Kennedy Pressured Flight Attendant Lover To Have Abortion, New Book Reveals Shocking Details Of Secret Affair
Thailand to Recriminalise Cannabis, Leaving $1 Billion Industry in Turmoil
Rajinikanth’s Coolie First Song ‘Chikitu’ Out Now, Internet Celebrates Superstar’s Style At 74
Debt Growth In Indian Companies Slows To 2.9% Over 5 Years
Muslim Man Has No Right To Decline Wife’s Demand For Khula Says Telangana HC

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?