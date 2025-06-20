Indian Navy Agniveer SSR/MR Result 2025 Declared: Check Scores, Cut-off, And Physical Test Date Here

The Indian Navy Agniveer SSR/MR Result 2025 has been officially declared today, June 21, 2025, on the Indian Navy’s recruitment portal — agniveernavy.cdac.in. Candidates who appeared for the written examination on May 22 and May 26, 2025, can now check their results online by logging into their accounts using their registered credentials.

This result marks a significant step in the ongoing Agniveer recruitment process for Senior Secondary Recruit (SSR) and Matric Recruit (MR) roles under the Agnipath scheme.

Steps to Check Indian Navy SSR/MR Result 2025

To view the result, candidates should follow these simple steps:

Visit the official Indian Navy recruitment website at agniveernavy.cdac.in. On the homepage, click on the “Indian Navy Agniveer SSR/MR Result 2025” link. Log in using your registered email address and password. Navigate to the Application Dashboard, then click on “Result”. Your roll number, marks, and qualifying status will be displayed on the screen. Download and save the result PDF for future reference.

Details Mentioned in the Result

The result contains important candidate-specific and performance-related information, including:

Name of the Candidate

Roll Number or Registration Number

Section-wise and Total Scores

Qualifying Status (Pass/Fail)

State-wise and Category-wise Cut-off Scores

Candidates are advised to carefully verify all details and report any discrepancies immediately.

Indian Navy Agniveer Selection Process 2025: What’s Next?

With the written examination phase now complete, the Indian Navy will move to the second phase of recruitment — Stage-II, which is scheduled to begin on June 30, 2025.

This stage will include:

Physical Fitness Test (PFT)

Medical Examination

Only candidates who qualify in both assessments will be eligible for inclusion in the final merit list. Therefore, candidates must prepare rigorously for these tests to ensure a place in the final selection.

Instructions for Stage-II Candidates

Candidates shortlisted for Stage-II should keep the following in mind:

Download your Stage-II admit card from the official website as soon as it becomes available.

Read the venue details, instructions, and document requirements mentioned on the admit card carefully.

Ensure to carry all original documents, including proof of identity, educational certificates, and other relevant papers on the day of the test.

Stay updated with official announcements regarding exact test locations and additional guidelines.

The admit card will contain further instructions, including reporting time, dress code, and physical standards.

Important Tips for Candidates

Start physical training immediately to meet Indian Navy fitness standards.

Keep all required documents organized and ready for verification.

Do not share login credentials with anyone to maintain data security.

Stay connected with the official website and avoid relying on third-party portals for updates.

ALSO READ: Bihar Police Admit Card 2025: City Slip Released, Admit Card To Be Out From July 9; Exam Begins July 16