CSBC Bihar Police Admit Card 2025: City Slip Released, Admit Card To Be Out From July 9; Exam Begins July 16

The Central Selection Board of Constables (CSBC), Bihar, has officially released the city intimation slip for the Bihar Police Constable Exam 2025 today, June 20. Candidates can now check their exam city details online through the official website csbc.bih.nic.in, ahead of the written test scheduled to begin next month.

Over 16 lakh candidates are expected to appear for the examination, which aims to fill a massive 19,838 constable vacancies in the Bihar Police.

Admit Card to Be Released in Phases Starting July 9

The Bihar Police Admit Card 2025 will be released in a phase-wise manner, depending on the date of the exam allotted to each candidate. According to CSBC, each admit card will be downloadable only until 10:30 AM on the day of the examination.

Here is the phase-wise schedule for admit card availability:

For July 16 exam – Admit card available from July 9

For July 20 exam – Admit card available from July 13

For July 23 exam – Admit card available from July 16

For July 27 exam – Admit card available from July 20

For July 30 exam – Admit card available from July 23

For August 3 exam – Admit card available from July 27

Bihar Police Constable Exam Dates and Timing

The written examination will be conducted in a single shift, with the timing from 12 PM to 2 PM. The exam dates are as follows:

July 16, 2025

July 20, 2025

July 23, 2025

July 27, 2025

July 30, 2025

August 3, 2025

How to Download Bihar Police Constable Exam City Slip 2025

Candidates can follow these simple steps to download their exam city intimation slip:

Visit the official website — csbc.bih.nic.in Click on the link labelled “Bihar Police Constable exam city slip” Enter your Date of Birth, Registration ID, and captcha code Click on Submit Your exam city slip will appear. Download and print it for reference.

Important Information and Official Links

Official Website for City Slip & Admit Card: csbc.bih.nic.in

Exam City Slip Direct Link: csbc.bihar.gov.in

Admit Card Availability: Begins July 9, 2025, ends at 10:30 AM on exam day

Candidates are strongly advised to avoid third-party websites for checking their exam-related information to ensure accuracy and data security.

Recruitment Drive to Fill Nearly 20,000 Posts

This recruitment drive by the Bihar Police Department through CSBC is one of the largest in recent years, with 19,838 constable posts up for grabs. The selection process includes a written test, followed by physical efficiency tests and document verification.

Given the high number of applicants, CSBC has organised the exam across multiple dates and locations to ensure smooth conduct.

In case of any technical difficulties or issues with downloading the city slip or admit card, candidates may contact the CSBC office in Patna directly. It is recommended to address any concerns well before the exam date to avoid last-minute complications.

ALSO READ: RSOS Result 2025 Out: Class 10 & 12 Students Can Now Download Marksheet Online