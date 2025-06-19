RSOS Result 2025 Out: Class 10 & 12 Students Can Now Download Marksheet Online

The Rajasthan State Open School (RSOS) has finally declared the results of Class 10 and Class 12 exams conducted in March–May 2025. The results were finally announced today at 11:30 am from the Shiksha Sankul Campus in Jaipur, bringing excitement and relief to thousands of students in the state.

Those students who sat for the RSOS open school examinations are now able to verify their results online at the official website rajasthanstateopenschool.com. The RSOS board wished all the students best of luck and extended heartiest congratulations on their hard work and strength.

RSOS Result: A Second Chance at Education

The RSOS offers a vital learning opportunity for students who, because of personal or professional obligations, are unable to pursue mainstream schooling. It may be youngsters juggling work or adults going back to school, but the open school framework is there to ensure that education remains open and adaptable for everyone.

This year, the RSOS board was conducted successfully between March to May 2025 on a tight schedule. The present declaration of the result is a red-letter day for students who were eager to proceed with the next phase of their academic or professional life.

Where and How to Check RSOS Result 2025

The Class 10 and Class 12 results are found only on the official RSOS website. Students are recommended to stay away from third-party websites to ensure their data accuracy and security.

Here’s an easy step-by-step procedure for downloading the RSOS mark sheet online:

Step 1: Go to the official website: rajasthanstateopenschool.com

Step 2: Click on the link named “RSOS 10th 12th Result 2025”

Step 3: Select your class either Class 10 or Class 12

Step 4: Fill in your roll number or admission number

Step 5: Click on “Submit” to see and download your mark sheet

Though online mark sheets have been made available, physical mark sheets will be provided through respective study centers in the next few days.

The declaration was issued from the Shiksha Sankul Campus, the administrative complex of the RSOS in Jaipur. This centralized declaration process highlights the board’s transparency and timely delivery of results.

Now that students are progressing with their academic pursuits be it higher studies, employment applications, or skill enhancement the RSOS board wishes them all the best and development.

ALSO READ: RRB NTPC UG City Intimation Slip 2025 Released: CBT 1 Exam Begins June 29, Admit Cards Out On June 25