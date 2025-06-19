RRB NTPC UG City Intimation Slip 2025 Released: CBT 1 Exam Begins June 29, Admit Cards Out On June 25

The Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) have officially released the RRB NTPC UG City Intimation Slip 2025 for candidates appearing in the upcoming CBT 1 exam for undergraduate-level posts. Aspirants who have applied for the 12th pass-level positions can now check their allotted exam city by logging into their respective region-wise RRB websites, such as rrbcdg.gov.in or rrbmumbai.gov.in.

The RRB NTPC Computer-Based Test (CBT 1) for UG posts is scheduled to be conducted from June 29 to July 21, 2025. This intimation slip, as per RRB rules, is shared 10 days prior to the exam to assist candidates in planning their travel and stay. However, it is important to note that the city intimation slip is not the actual admit card and cannot be used for entry into the exam centre.

How to Download the RRB NTPC UG City Intimation Slip 2025

To check the city assigned for your examination, follow these steps:

Visit the official website of your regional RRB (e.g., rrbcdg.gov.in, rrbmumbai.gov.in). Click on the link titled ‘RRB NTPC UG Exam City Intimation’. Enter the necessary login credentials such as User ID and Password. The allotted exam city details will appear on the screen. Download and save the slip for future reference.

RRB NTPC UG Admit Card Release Date 2025

The RRB NTPC admit cards for CBT 1 will be released on June 25, 2025. Candidates must download their hall tickets from the same regional websites where they accessed the city slip. Entry into the exam hall will only be permitted with a valid admit card.

Steps to Download the RRB NTPC UG Admit Card 2025:

Visit the official website of your RRB region.

Find and click the link for ‘Download Admit Card’.

Enter your User ID and Password.

Your admit card will appear on the screen.

Take a printout and keep a copy safe for the exam day.

Information Included on the City Intimation Slip & Admit Card

Both the city slip and admit card will contain the following details:

Candidate’s Full Name and Roll Number

Registration Number

Allotted Exam City and Landmark

Exam Date, Slot, and Reporting Time

Exam Trade and Shift Details

Photograph and Signature

Candidates must cross-check these details and report any discrepancies to the RRBs well in advance of the exam date.

RRB NTPC 2025 Applications and Selection Process

This year, the recruitment drive witnessed an overwhelming response. A total of 1.21 crore applications were submitted for the RRB NTPC posts. Out of these:

63.26 lakh applications were for undergraduate (12th pass) posts

58.40 lakh applications were for graduate-level posts

The RRB NTPC 2025 selection process includes the following stages:

First Stage Computer-Based Test (CBT 1) Second Stage Computer-Based Test (CBT 2) Typing Skill Test / Computer-Based Aptitude Test (if applicable) Document Verification and Medical Examination

Key Reminders for Candidates

Candidates are strongly advised to:

Regularly check their regional RRB websites for any updates.

Download both the City Intimation Slip and Admit Card well before the exam.

Plan their travel and accommodations in advance.

Carry a valid photo ID along with the admit card on the day of the exam.

With millions of candidates set to appear for the RRB NTPC UG CBT 1 exam from June 29 to July 21, timely preparation, accurate information, and proper documentation will be crucial for a smooth exam experience.

