Home > Education > CTET Exam City Slip 2026 Out Now at https://ctet.nic.in: Check Date, Shift Timing & Admit Card Details | Direct Download Guide

CTET Exam City Slip 2026 Out Now at https://ctet.nic.in: Check Date, Shift Timing & Admit Card Details | Direct Download Guide

CTET City Intimation Slip 2026 is out. Check your allotted exam city, exam date, shift timing, and latest admit card update.

CTET Exam City Slip 2026 Out Now at https://ctet.nic.in: Check Date, Shift Timing & Admit Card Details | Direct Download Guide
CTET Exam City Slip 2026 Out Now at https://ctet.nic.in: Check Date, Shift Timing & Admit Card Details | Direct Download Guide

Published By: Vanshika Ahuja
Published: January 24, 2026 11:16:01 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

CTET Exam City Slip 2026 Out Now at https://ctet.nic.in: Check Date, Shift Timing & Admit Card Details | Direct Download Guide

CTET Exam City Intimation Slip 2026 Released at ctet.nic.in; Admit Card to Follow

CBSE has released the CTET February 2026 Exam City Intimation Slip on the official website ctet.nic.in. Candidates who have registered for the exam can now check their allotted exam city and exam schedule to plan travel and arrangements in advance.

It is important to note that this is only a city intimation slip, not the final admit card.

What is CTET City Imitation Slip?

The CTET City Imitation Slip 2026 helps candidates check:

  • Exam city allotted
  • Exam date
  • Paper schedule and shift timing

This slip does not include the complete exam centre address. the full centre details will be mentioned in the CTET admit card, which will be released later.

CBSE Notice on Exam Centre Allotment

CBSE has clarified that:

  • Candidates may not necessarily get the exact city opted during registration.
  • Centre allotment depends on administrative feasibility.
  • No request of change in the exam centre will be accepted after the allotment.
  • If the number of candidates in a particular city is too low, the exam may not be conducted there and candidates may be shifted to another city.

CTET February 2026 Exam Date and Timing

CTET February 2026 exam will be conducted on:

  • Exam Date: 8 February 2026

Shift Timings:

  • Paper II (Classes VI to VIII): 9:30 AM to 12:00 Noon
  • Paper I (Classes I to V): 2:30 PM to 5:00 PM

CTET Admit Card 2026 Release Update

CBSE is expected to release the CTET admit card shortly after the city information slip. 

The CTET admit card will include:

  • Exact exam centre address
  • Reporting time
  • Roll number
  • Exam day instructions and guidelines

Candidates must carry the admit card and a valid original photo ID proof to the exam centre.  

How to Download CTET City Imitation Slip 2026

To download the CTET city imitation slip:

  1. Visit ctet.nic.in
  2. Open the CTET City Intimation Slip 2026 link
  3. Enter login details
  4. Submit and check the details
  5. Download and save it for reference

Disclaimer- This article is for informational purposes only. Candidates are advised to visit the official CTET website ctet.nic.in  for the latest updates and to download the City Intimation Slip/Admit Card. The exam schedule, city allotment, and other details are subject to change as per CBSE notifications.

First published on: Jan 24, 2026 11:16 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX.

CTET Exam City Slip 2026 Out Now at https://ctet.nic.in: Check Date, Shift Timing & Admit Card Details | Direct Download Guide

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

CTET Exam City Slip 2026 Out Now at https://ctet.nic.in: Check Date, Shift Timing & Admit Card Details | Direct Download Guide

CTET Exam City Slip 2026 Out Now at https://ctet.nic.in: Check Date, Shift Timing & Admit Card Details | Direct Download Guide
CTET Exam City Slip 2026 Out Now at https://ctet.nic.in: Check Date, Shift Timing & Admit Card Details | Direct Download Guide
CTET Exam City Slip 2026 Out Now at https://ctet.nic.in: Check Date, Shift Timing & Admit Card Details | Direct Download Guide
CTET Exam City Slip 2026 Out Now at https://ctet.nic.in: Check Date, Shift Timing & Admit Card Details | Direct Download Guide

QUICK LINKS