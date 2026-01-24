CTET Exam City Slip 2026 Out Now at https://ctet.nic.in: Check Date, Shift Timing & Admit Card Details | Direct Download Guide

CTET Exam City Intimation Slip 2026 Released at ctet.nic.in; Admit Card to Follow

CBSE has released the CTET February 2026 Exam City Intimation Slip on the official website ctet.nic.in. Candidates who have registered for the exam can now check their allotted exam city and exam schedule to plan travel and arrangements in advance.

It is important to note that this is only a city intimation slip, not the final admit card.

What is CTET City Imitation Slip?

The CTET City Imitation Slip 2026 helps candidates check:

Exam city allotted

Exam date

Paper schedule and shift timing

This slip does not include the complete exam centre address. the full centre details will be mentioned in the CTET admit card, which will be released later.

CBSE Notice on Exam Centre Allotment

CBSE has clarified that:

Candidates may not necessarily get the exact city opted during registration.

Centre allotment depends on administrative feasibility.

No request of change in the exam centre will be accepted after the allotment.

If the number of candidates in a particular city is too low, the exam may not be conducted there and candidates may be shifted to another city.

CTET February 2026 Exam Date and Timing

CTET February 2026 exam will be conducted on:

Exam Date: 8 February 2026

Shift Timings:

Paper II (Classes VI to VIII): 9:30 AM to 12:00 Noon

Paper I (Classes I to V): 2:30 PM to 5:00 PM

CTET Admit Card 2026 Release Update

CBSE is expected to release the CTET admit card shortly after the city information slip.

The CTET admit card will include:

Exact exam centre address

Reporting time

Roll number

Exam day instructions and guidelines

Candidates must carry the admit card and a valid original photo ID proof to the exam centre.

How to Download CTET City Imitation Slip 2026

To download the CTET city imitation slip:

Visit ctet.nic.in Open the CTET City Intimation Slip 2026 link Enter login details Submit and check the details Download and save it for reference

Disclaimer- This article is for informational purposes only. Candidates are advised to visit the official CTET website ctet.nic.in for the latest updates and to download the City Intimation Slip/Admit Card. The exam schedule, city allotment, and other details are subject to change as per CBSE notifications.