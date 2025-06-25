Live Tv
Home > Education > CUET UG 2025 Final Answer Key & Expected Result Date | How to Check Scorecard

CUET UG 2025 Final Answer Key & Expected Result Date | How to Check Scorecard

CUET UG 2025 result is expected by June 30 at cuet.nta.nic.in. The final answer key will be released soon. Learn how to download the scorecard, check result trends from previous years, and understand what details will be included in your CUET UG 2025 scorecard.

CUET UG 2025 Answerkey Release Date
CUET UG 2025 Answerkey Release Date

Published By: Shreyansh Dadsena
Last Updated: June 25, 2025 18:34:32 IST

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is likely to declare the CUET UG 2025 result by the last week of June, following the release of the final answer key.

This year, more than 13.5 lakh students took the test, which was administered in several shifts throughout India from May 13 to June 4, 2025.

Final Answer Key and Result Timeline

The provisional answer key was made available on June 17, and candidates were allowed to submit objections until June 20. Based on these objections, subject experts are reviewing the challenges, and the final answer key is expected to be published in a few days.

If the trend from previous years continues, the CUET UG 2025 result will be declared within 48 to 72 hours after the release of the final answer key.

Previous Year Result Release Dates

Looking at past years:

  • CUET UG 2023 result was declared on July 15

  • CUET UG 2024 result came out on June 30
    This year, with the exam concluding earlier, NTA is expected to release the 2025 results around June 28–30.

How to Download CUET UG 2025 Scorecard

Follow these steps to access your CUET UG 2025 result:

  1. Visit the official website: cuet.nta.nic.in

  2. Click on the “CUET UG 2025 Scorecard” link on the homepage

  3. Enter your application number and date of birth

  4. Submit the details, and your result will be displayed

  5. Download the scorecard PDF and save it for future reference

What Will the Scorecard Include?

Candidates will be able to download their scorecards in PDF format using their application number and date of birth at cuet.nta.nic.in. The scorecard will contain:

  • Candidate details

  • Subject-wise raw and normalized scores

  • Percentiles and total scores

  • Qualifying status

NTA will not issue a central merit list. Each participating university will prepare its own rank list based on CUET scores.

What’s Next for Students?

Once results are declared, students must visit the official websites of the universities they applied to and follow the respective admission procedures. Counseling, document verification, and cut-off announcements will be conducted by individual universities, not NTA.

