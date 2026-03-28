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Home > Education News > DDA Mali Result 2026 Released at dda.gov.in: Check Merit List PDF, And Key Details Here

DDA Mali Result 2026 Released at dda.gov.in: Check Merit List PDF, And Key Details Here

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has released the DDA Mali Result 2026 on its official website.

DDA Mali Result 2026
DDA Mali Result 2026

Published By: Radhika Hitkari
Published: March 28, 2026 16:41:01 IST

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DDA Mali Result 2026 Released at dda.gov.in: Check Merit List PDF, And Key Details Here

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has released the DDA Mali Result 2026 on its official website. Candidates who appeared for the recruitment examination can now check the provisional merit list and confirm their qualification status.

The recruitment drive aims to fill 282 vacancies for the post of Mali. The result has been published in PDF format, listing candidates shortlisted for the next stage based on their performance in the written examination.

Where to check DDA Mali Result 2026?

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Candidates can check the result on the official website of the Delhi Development Authority. The merit list has been uploaded under the recruitment or latest jobs section.

The PDF contains the roll numbers and details of candidates who have qualified for further stages of the selection process.

How to download DDA Mali Result 2026 PDF

To download the result, candidates should visit dda.gov.in and navigate to the recruitment section. From there, they need to click on the link titled “DDA Mali Result 2026.”

Once the PDF opens, candidates can download it and search for their roll number or name using the search function. It is advisable to save a copy for future reference.

What details are mentioned in DDA Mali merit list 2026?

The merit list includes key details of shortlisted candidates. These typically consist of roll number, application reference number, candidate’s name, and father’s name.

It also mentions the candidate’s category, such as UR, OBC, SC, ST, or EWS, along with marks obtained and selection status. This helps candidates understand their standing in the recruitment process.

What is the DDA Mali selection process 2026

The selection process for DDA Mali recruitment includes multiple stages. The first stage was a written examination conducted on December 31, 2025.

Based on the performance in this Computer Based Test, the provisional merit list has been prepared. Candidates who have been shortlisted will now move to the document verification stage.

What happens after DDA Mali Result 2026

Candidates whose names appear in the merit list will be called for document verification. During this stage, original documents will be checked to confirm eligibility and authenticity.

Final selection will be subject to successful verification and fulfilment of all recruitment criteria set by DDA.

What should candidates do after checking DDA Mali Result 2026

After checking the result, candidates should keep a copy of the merit list and prepare the required documents for verification.

They are also advised to regularly visit the official website for updates regarding document verification schedules and further instructions.

The Delhi Development Authority has stated that the merit list is provisional and subject to verification. Candidates should stay updated through official channels to avoid missing any important announcements related to the recruitment process.

Also Read: RRB Technician Grade 1 Answer Key 2026 Out: Check Response Sheet, How To Raise Objections
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Tags: DDA Jobs 2026DDA Mali Result 2026DDA merit listDDA RecruitmentDelhi Development Authority

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DDA Mali Result 2026 Released at dda.gov.in: Check Merit List PDF, And Key Details Here

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DDA Mali Result 2026 Released at dda.gov.in: Check Merit List PDF, And Key Details Here
DDA Mali Result 2026 Released at dda.gov.in: Check Merit List PDF, And Key Details Here
DDA Mali Result 2026 Released at dda.gov.in: Check Merit List PDF, And Key Details Here
DDA Mali Result 2026 Released at dda.gov.in: Check Merit List PDF, And Key Details Here

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