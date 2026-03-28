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Home > Education News > RRB Technician Grade 1 Answer Key 2026 Out: Check Response Sheet, How To Raise Objections

RRB Technician Grade 1 Answer Key 2026 Out: Check Response Sheet, How To Raise Objections

The Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) have released the RRB Technician Grade 1 Answer Key 2026 for the Computer-Based Test (CBT).

RRB Technician Grade 1 Answer Key
RRB Technician Grade 1 Answer Key

Published By: Radhika Hitkari
Published: March 28, 2026 15:38:33 IST

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RRB Technician Grade 1 Answer Key 2026 Out: Check Response Sheet, How To Raise Objections

The Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) have released the RRB Technician Grade 1 Answer Key 2026 for the Computer-Based Test (CBT).

Candidates who appeared for the examination can now access their question papers, responses and answer keys through the respective regional RRB websites.

The CBT was conducted on March 13, 2026, under CEN No. 02/2025 for Technician Grade 1 posts. Along with the answer key, the boards have also activated the objection window for candidates to challenge discrepancies, if any.

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Where to check RRB Technician Grade 1 Answer Key 2026

Candidates can check the answer key on the official websites of their respective Railway Recruitment Boards. The answer key link is available under the latest notifications or recruitment section.

After logging in, candidates will be able to view their individual question paper, marked responses, and the official answer key.

How to download RRB Technician Grade 1 Answer Key 2026

To access the answer key, candidates need to visit the official RRB website and click on the Technician Grade 1 answer key link.

They must then log in using their registration number and password or date of birth. Once logged in, the answer key and response sheet will be displayed on the screen.

Candidates are advised to download and save the documents for future reference.

What are the objection dates for RRB Answer Key 2026

The objection window has been opened from March 28, 2026. Candidates can raise objections until April 6, 2026, up to 10:00 AM.

It is important to note that no objections will be accepted after the deadline. Candidates should ensure they complete the process within the specified timeframe.

How to raise objections against RRB Answer Key 2026

Candidates who find discrepancies in the answer key can raise objections through the official portal. After logging in, they need to select the question they wish to challenge and provide valid justification.

The objection must be submitted along with supporting details and payment of the required fee. A detailed step-by-step guide is available on the official website.

What is the objection fee for RRB Technician Answer Key 2026

Candidates are required to pay Rs 50 per question as the objection fee, along with applicable bank charges.

If the objection is found to be valid, the fee will be refunded after deducting bank charges. The refund will be credited to the bank account provided during registration.

Payment can be made through debit card, credit card, UPI, or net banking.

What are the key instructions for RRB Answer Key 2026

Candidates must carefully review their responses and the answer key before raising objections. All challenges must be submitted before April 6, 2026, 10:00 AM.

The Railway Recruitment Boards have clarified that their final decision on objections will be binding and no further correspondence will be entertained.

Candidates are advised to act promptly, verify their answers thoroughly, and complete the objection process within the given deadline to avoid missing the opportunity.

Also Read: Bihar Board Class 10 Result 2026 Not Releasing Today: BSEB Debunks Fake Claim
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Tags: Railway Recruitment BoardsRRB Answer KeyRRB Exam 2026RRB Grade 1 CBTRRB Objection WindowRRB RecruitmentRRB Response SheetRRB Technician Answer Key 2026

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RRB Technician Grade 1 Answer Key 2026 Out: Check Response Sheet, How To Raise Objections

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RRB Technician Grade 1 Answer Key 2026 Out: Check Response Sheet, How To Raise Objections

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RRB Technician Grade 1 Answer Key 2026 Out: Check Response Sheet, How To Raise Objections
RRB Technician Grade 1 Answer Key 2026 Out: Check Response Sheet, How To Raise Objections
RRB Technician Grade 1 Answer Key 2026 Out: Check Response Sheet, How To Raise Objections
RRB Technician Grade 1 Answer Key 2026 Out: Check Response Sheet, How To Raise Objections

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