LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
gaza donald trump Rajya Sabha LIVE Hiroshima and Nagasaki russia opec gaza donald trump Rajya Sabha LIVE Hiroshima and Nagasaki russia opec gaza donald trump Rajya Sabha LIVE Hiroshima and Nagasaki russia opec gaza donald trump Rajya Sabha LIVE Hiroshima and Nagasaki russia opec
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
gaza donald trump Rajya Sabha LIVE Hiroshima and Nagasaki russia opec gaza donald trump Rajya Sabha LIVE Hiroshima and Nagasaki russia opec gaza donald trump Rajya Sabha LIVE Hiroshima and Nagasaki russia opec gaza donald trump Rajya Sabha LIVE Hiroshima and Nagasaki russia opec
LIVE TV
Home > Education > Delhi Tabled Education Bill 2025: A Closer Look at Its Fee Regulation Provisions

Delhi Tabled Education Bill 2025: A Closer Look at Its Fee Regulation Provisions

The Delhi government introduced a bill to regulate private school fees, proposing a three-tier monitoring system, mandatory disclosures, and penalties for profiteering. While some support its transparency goals, critics, including AAP, argue it favors school management and lacks adequate parent representation.

[IMAGE CREDIT-TOI]; The Delhi School Education Fee Regulation Bill, 2025, proposes a three-tier oversight system to regulate private school fee hikes
[IMAGE CREDIT-TOI]; The Delhi School Education Fee Regulation Bill, 2025, proposes a three-tier oversight system to regulate private school fee hikes

Published By: Spandan Dubey
Published: August 5, 2025 16:39:06 IST

The Delhi government’s Delhi School Education (Transparency in Fixation and Regulation of Fees) Bill, 2025 was initiated in the Assembly during the Monsoon Session, aiming to overhaul private unaided school fee structures and elevate accountability

  • Three-tier oversight mechanism:

    • School-level fee committee includes school leaders, teachers, and five parent representatives selected by lot (with quotas for women and SC/ST).›

    • District Fee Appellate Committee chaired by Deputy Director of Education with chartered accountants and parent members.›

    • Revision Committee, led by an education expert and senior officials.   

  • Fee determination criteria: consider infrastructure, teacher salaries, and operational costs, while explicitly banning profiteering.

  • Mandatory disclosure: Schools must publish and justify their proposed three-year fee structure. Any fee increase is permitted only once every three years.

  • Heavy penalties for violations:

    • Fines range from ₹1 lakh to ₹10 lakh based on severity, with penalties multiplying for repeated offenses.

    • If a student faces harassment or removal due to fees argument, schools may be fined ₹50,000 per case.

    • Persistent non-compliance may result in revoking school recognition or government takeover.

  • Grievance threshold: A formal acknowledgement is allowed only if signed by 15% of parents at the school—a clause parents say could inhibit genuine complaints.

  • Legal immunity provisions: Fee committees and education department officers are shielded from civil court jurisdiction, and their decisions cannot be legally challenged.

      Responses from Stakeholders

  • Supporters, including parent associations and some educators, applaud the bill for introducing regulation, transparency, and structured fee governance.

  • Critics, led by AAP, say the framework favors school administrations. They argue that school-level committees are dominated by management with limited parent influence. They also call the 15% complaint requirement unrealistic. AAP leaders demand:

    • Fee freeze at 2024-25 levels until final law passage

    • Referral of the bill to a Select Committee for deeper public consultation.                

    • AAP protests: AAP MLAs staged a walkout in the Assembly and called the bill a “calculated sham” tailored to privatize education further.

Education Minister Ashish Sood upholds the bill as a democratic reform that gives parents a meaningful stake in governance and curbs arbitrary fee practices in Delhi’s private schools.

 The Bigger Picture

This legislation resists long-standing grievances over unchecked fee hikes, undisclosed charges, and lack of accountability in private schooling. At its core, the bill tries to institutionalize oversight and protect parents.Although, challenges persist about representativeness of committees, legal cover for decisions, and whether the reform genuinely constrains profit-driven education models.

ALSO READ: PM Modi to Inaugurate Kartavya Bhavan, India’s First Sustainable Central Secretariat Building

Tags: Delhi GovernmentDelhi School EducationMonsoon SessionTransparency in Fixation and Regulation of Fees Bill

RELATED News

SSC Chairman Acknowledges Mismanagement in Phase 13 Exam, Confirms Exam won’t be Cancelled
PM Modi’s Pariksha Pe Charcha 2025 sets Guinness World Record with 3.53 Crore Registrations
CBSE Class 10 Compartment Results 2025 Likely To be Announced in First Week of Aug
10 Effective Ways To Improve Your Speaking Skills
School Assembly News Headlines August 3, 2025: Top International, National, Business And Sports Updates: Prisoner No 15528: Former MP Prajwal Revanna Assigned Prisoner Number And Other News Updates

LATEST NEWS

Pam Bondi Pushes Grand Jury Probe Into Trump-Russia Investigation Origins
US Immigration Slammed For Barring Trans Sports Competitors
Uttarkashi Police Confirm Ongoing Relief, Rescue Operations Amid Rising Kheer Gadh Water Levels
Kajol’s Birthday: Ajay Devgn Shares A Sweet, Funny Tribute That Fans Can’t Stop Talking About!
Cryptocurrency Fraud: ED Attaches The Assets Of Indian Convicted In The US For Stealing Money Through Fake Websites
Jey Uso Opens Up: “Getting to the Top Is Easy—Staying There Is the Real Fight”
Russia Ends Moratorium on Nuclear‑Capable Intermediate‑Range Missiles Days After Trump Moves US Submarines
WWE Kept Brock Lesnar’s Return Even From Its Own Writers!
EPFO’s New UAN Rule: Why Is Aadhaar Face Authentication Taking Over?
What Is Legionnaires’? The Water-Borne Killer That’s Struck Harlem NYC, Leaves 2 Dead, Dozens Infected
Delhi Tabled Education Bill 2025: A Closer Look at Its Fee Regulation Provisions

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Delhi Tabled Education Bill 2025: A Closer Look at Its Fee Regulation Provisions

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Delhi Tabled Education Bill 2025: A Closer Look at Its Fee Regulation Provisions
Delhi Tabled Education Bill 2025: A Closer Look at Its Fee Regulation Provisions
Delhi Tabled Education Bill 2025: A Closer Look at Its Fee Regulation Provisions
Delhi Tabled Education Bill 2025: A Closer Look at Its Fee Regulation Provisions

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?