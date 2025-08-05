PM Modi to Inaugurate Kartavya Bhavan, India’s First Sustainable Central Secretariat Building

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate Kartavya Bhavan on Kartavya Path, followed by a public address . This modern, eco‑friendly complex marks a key landmark in the Central Vista redevelopment project.

A Modern, Green Hub for Government Ministries

Kartavya Bhavan covers 1.5 lakh square metres across two basements and seven levels. It brings together key ministries previously housed in separate, ageing buildings including Home Affairs, External Affairs, MSME,Rural Development, Personnel & Training, Petroleum & Natural Gas, and the Principal Scientific Adviser’s office.

Delineate for seamless inter-ministerial coordination, the building aims to make governance faster and more efficient, while cutting costs and enhancing workspace productivity.

Sustainability at Its Core

Kartavya Bhavan is built to meet a GRIHA‑4 sustainability standard, using around 30% less energy than conventional buildings. It features double‑glazed façades, motion sensors, LED lighting, smart elevators, and advanced HVAC systems. Rooftop solar panels generate over 5.34 lakh units of electricity yearly, and specially solar water heaters meet 25% of hot water demand.

The campus promotes zero-discharge water management, recycling wastewater and treating solid waste on-site. It also includes electric vehicle charging stations and makes use of recycled construction materials.

Transforming Central Administration

The new complex affiliate ministries from older, inefficient offices such as Shastri Bhawan, Udyog Bhawan, Krishi Bhawan, and Nirman Bhawan, many of which were built in the 1950s–70s. Officials estimate the move will save the government nearly ₹1,000 crore annually in maintenance and logistics. This facility serves as the first of a planned network of Common Central Secretariat buildings under the Central Vista plan. Once fully operational, the move will enable the government to retire outdated structures and unify operations.

Kartavya Bhavan‑03 is just the beginning. The project includes more CCS buildings, a new Parliament House, and updated official residences for the Prime Minister and Vice President. North and South Blocks are expected to be converted into a national museum as part of the ongoing transformation.

Today’s inauguration represents the prime ministerial vision of citizen‑centric, future‑ready governance, blending efficiency, technology, and eco-conscious design in one elegant structure.

This inauguration paves the way for India’s next-generation administration combining streamlined governance with environmental responsibility.

