Home > Education > DU 2025 Cut-Offs Released: Hindu College Tops List with ….

DU 2025 Cut-Offs Released: Hindu College Tops List with ….

Delhi University has released its 2025 undergraduate cut-off list based on CUET UG 2024. Hindu College tops the list with 950 for BA (Hons.) Political Science, followed by other top colleges.

DU 2025 Cut-Offs Released: Hindu College Tops List with ….

Published By: Shubhi Kumar
Last Updated: July 22, 2025 09:48:01 IST

Delhi University has formally announced the cut-off scores college-wise for UG admissions as per CUET UG results 2024. The cut-off list of 1,528 course-college combinations for this year is available on the official website of the university admission, uod.ac.in and du.ac.in.

The record cut-off is an impressive 950 out of 1,000 for BA (Hons.) Political Science at Hindu College. Some of the other top colleges, like St. Stephen’s, Miranda House, Lady Shri Ram (LSR), Shri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC), and Hansraj College, have also recorded high cut-off percentages for sought-after courses like Economics, History, Psychology, and English.

While there were rising cut-offs for highly ranked courses, certain language and area courses had very low cut-offs. For example, Mata Sundri College’s BA (Hons.) Hindi has a cut-off of 65, while Zakir Hussain Delhi College’s BA (Hons.) Urdu has a cut-off of 111.

 

DU Cut-Off 2025 Highlights (General Category):

Hindu College

  • BA (Hons.) Political Science – 950

  • BA (Hons.) History – 914

  • BA Program (History + Political Science) – 936

  • B.Com (Hons.) – 912

  • B.Sc (Hons.) Mathematics – 818

Lady Shri Ram College (LSR)

  • BA (Hons.) Psychology – 926

  • BA (Hons.) Political Science – 915

  • BA Program (Economics + Political Science) – 897

  • B.Com (Hons.) – 906

Shri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC)

  • B.Com (Hons.) – 917

  • BA (Hons.) Economics – 909

St. Stephen’s College

  • BA (Hons.) English – 926

  • BA (Hons.) History – 918

  • BA (Hons.) Economics – 904

Miranda House

  • BA (Hons.) Political Science – 925

  • BA (Hons.) History – 894

  • BA (Hons.) Geography – 889

Kirori Mal College

  • BA (Hons.) Political Science – 909

  • BA (Hons.) History – 854

  • B.Com (Hons.) – 897

Lower Cut-Offs in Language & Regional Courses:

  • BA (Hons.) Hindi (Mata Sundri College) – 65

  • BA (Hons.) Urdu (Zakir Hussain College) – 111

  • BA (Hons.) Sanskrit (Various Colleges) – 173 to 694

Steps to Download DU Cut-Off 2024 List:

  1. Visit the DU admission portal – admission.uod.ac.in

  2. Go to the “Undergraduate Admissions” section

  3. Click on the link for “CUET Cut-Off List 2024”

  4. Choose your preferred college and course

  5. Download the PDF cut-off list

  6. Take a printout for future reference

All Major Colleges Included

The cut-off list provides extensive information for leading DU colleges like SRCC, Hindu College, Miranda House, LSR, Kirori Mal, Hansraj, St. Stephen’s, Gargi College, Dyal Singh College, Jesus & Mary College, and several others. The colleges provide a diverse range of undergraduate courses to potential students from various streams.

