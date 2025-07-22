DU 2025 Cut-Offs Released: Hindu College Tops List with ….

Delhi University has formally announced the cut-off scores college-wise for UG admissions as per CUET UG results 2024. The cut-off list of 1,528 course-college combinations for this year is available on the official website of the university admission, uod.ac.in and du.ac.in.

The record cut-off is an impressive 950 out of 1,000 for BA (Hons.) Political Science at Hindu College. Some of the other top colleges, like St. Stephen’s, Miranda House, Lady Shri Ram (LSR), Shri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC), and Hansraj College, have also recorded high cut-off percentages for sought-after courses like Economics, History, Psychology, and English.

While there were rising cut-offs for highly ranked courses, certain language and area courses had very low cut-offs. For example, Mata Sundri College’s BA (Hons.) Hindi has a cut-off of 65, while Zakir Hussain Delhi College’s BA (Hons.) Urdu has a cut-off of 111.

DU Cut-Off 2025 Highlights (General Category):

Hindu College

BA (Hons.) Political Science – 950



BA (Hons.) History – 914



BA Program (History + Political Science) – 936



B.Com (Hons.) – 912



B.Sc (Hons.) Mathematics – 818

Lady Shri Ram College (LSR)

BA (Hons.) Psychology – 926



BA (Hons.) Political Science – 915



BA Program (Economics + Political Science) – 897



B.Com (Hons.) – 906

Shri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC)

B.Com (Hons.) – 917



BA (Hons.) Economics – 909

St. Stephen’s College

BA (Hons.) English – 926



BA (Hons.) History – 918



BA (Hons.) Economics – 904

Miranda House

BA (Hons.) Political Science – 925



BA (Hons.) History – 894



BA (Hons.) Geography – 889

Kirori Mal College

BA (Hons.) Political Science – 909



BA (Hons.) History – 854



B.Com (Hons.) – 897

Lower Cut-Offs in Language & Regional Courses:

BA (Hons.) Hindi (Mata Sundri College) – 65



BA (Hons.) Urdu (Zakir Hussain College) – 111



BA (Hons.) Sanskrit (Various Colleges) – 173 to 694

Steps to Download DU Cut-Off 2024 List:

Visit the DU admission portal – admission.uod.ac.in Go to the “Undergraduate Admissions” section

Click on the link for “CUET Cut-Off List 2024”

Choose your preferred college and course

Download the PDF cut-off list

Take a printout for future reference





All Major Colleges Included

The cut-off list provides extensive information for leading DU colleges like SRCC, Hindu College, Miranda House, LSR, Kirori Mal, Hansraj, St. Stephen’s, Gargi College, Dyal Singh College, Jesus & Mary College, and several others. The colleges provide a diverse range of undergraduate courses to potential students from various streams.