DU 2025 Cut-Offs Released: Hindu College Tops List with ….

Delhi University has formally announced the cut-off scores college-wise for UG admissions as per CUET UG results 2024. The cut-off list of 1,528 course-college combinations for this year is available on the official website of the university admission, uod.ac.in and du.ac.in.
The record cut-off is an impressive 950 out of 1,000 for BA (Hons.) Political Science at Hindu College. Some of the other top colleges, like St. Stephen’s, Miranda House, Lady Shri Ram (LSR), Shri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC), and Hansraj College, have also recorded high cut-off percentages for sought-after courses like Economics, History, Psychology, and English.
While there were rising cut-offs for highly ranked courses, certain language and area courses had very low cut-offs. For example, Mata Sundri College’s BA (Hons.) Hindi has a cut-off of 65, while Zakir Hussain Delhi College’s BA (Hons.) Urdu has a cut-off of 111.
DU Cut-Off 2025 Highlights (General Category):
Hindu College
BA (Hons.) Political Science – 950
BA (Hons.) History – 914
BA Program (History + Political Science) – 936
B.Com (Hons.) – 912
B.Sc (Hons.) Mathematics – 818
Lady Shri Ram College (LSR)
BA (Hons.) Psychology – 926
BA (Hons.) Political Science – 915
BA Program (Economics + Political Science) – 897
B.Com (Hons.) – 906
Shri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC)
B.Com (Hons.) – 917
BA (Hons.) Economics – 909
St. Stephen’s College
BA (Hons.) English – 926
BA (Hons.) History – 918
BA (Hons.) Economics – 904
Miranda House
BA (Hons.) Political Science – 925
BA (Hons.) History – 894
BA (Hons.) Geography – 889
Kirori Mal College
BA (Hons.) Political Science – 909
BA (Hons.) History – 854
B.Com (Hons.) – 897
Lower Cut-Offs in Language & Regional Courses:
BA (Hons.) Hindi (Mata Sundri College) – 65
BA (Hons.) Urdu (Zakir Hussain College) – 111
BA (Hons.) Sanskrit (Various Colleges) – 173 to 694
Steps to Download DU Cut-Off 2024 List:
Visit the DU admission portal – admission.uod.ac.in
Go to the “Undergraduate Admissions” section
Click on the link for “CUET Cut-Off List 2024”
Choose your preferred college and course
Download the PDF cut-off list
Take a printout for future reference
All Major Colleges Included
The cut-off list provides extensive information for leading DU colleges like SRCC, Hindu College, Miranda House, LSR, Kirori Mal, Hansraj, St. Stephen’s, Gargi College, Dyal Singh College, Jesus & Mary College, and several others. The colleges provide a diverse range of undergraduate courses to potential students from various streams.