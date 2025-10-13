DME Non Technical Result 2025 OUT: Direct Link to Download DME Final Result PDF

DME Non Technical Result OUT: The Directorate of Medical Education, Assam has recently released the Assam DME Non Technical Result 2025 today, on 12th October 2025. Candidates who appeared for the DME Non Technical exam can now check the result PDF through the official website dme.assam.gov.in. The DME Final Result PDF for Grade-III (Non-Technical) includes roll numbers of the shortlisted candidates for multiple DME Non Technical vacancies.

DME Non Technical Result: Overview

The Directorate of Medical, Assam, has successfully conducted the DME Non Technical skill Test and the document verification process to fill 765 vacancies for various roles.

Particulars Overview Organization Directorate of Medical Education, Assam Grade Grade-III (Non Technical) Vacancies 765 DME Result Date 12th October 2025 Skill Test & Document Verification Date 22nd to 24th September 2025 Selection Process Written Exam Skill Test Doucment Verification Official Website www.dme.assam.gov.in www.dhsfw.assam.gov.in www.dhs.assam.gov.in www.ayush.assam.gov.in

Direct Link to Download DME Non Technical Result 2025: Click Here

How to Download DME Assam Non Technical Grade 3 Result 2025?

Candidates can download the DME Final Result 2025 for Grade-III (Non Technical) on the official website and are advised to visit the site regularly for the latest updates.

Visit the official website.

Search for “Results” on the homepage.

Search for the “ List of provisionally selected candidates for Gr-III(Non-Technical) posts under DME, Assam”

Click on the PDF link.

DME Non Technical Result 2025 will appear on your screen.

Download the result PDF for future use.

Assam DME Non Techinical Cut Off 2025

The Directorate of Medical, Assam, will soon release the DME Assam Grade 3 Non Technical Cut Off 2025 on the official website. Candidates are advised to check the official website dme.assam.gov.in for further Category-wise and post-wise Cut Off PDF.