DME Non Technical Result 2025 OUT: Direct Link to Download DME Final Result PDF

DME Non Technical Result OUT: The Directorate of Medical Education, Assam has recently released the Assam DME Non Technical Result 2025 today, on 12th October 2025. Candidates who appeared for the DME Non Technical exam can now check the result PDF through the official website dme.assam.gov.in. The DME Final Result PDF for Grade-III (Non-Technical) includes roll numbers of the shortlisted candidates for multiple DME Non Technical vacancies.

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: October 13, 2025 01:35:49 IST

DME Non Technical Result OUT: The Directorate of Medical Education, Assam has recently released the Assam DME Non Technical Result 2025 today, on 12th October 2025. Candidates who appeared for the DME Non Technical exam can now check the result PDF through the official website dme.assam.gov.in. The DME Final Result PDF for Grade-III (Non-Technical) includes roll numbers of the shortlisted candidates for multiple DME Non Technical vacancies. 

DME Non Technical Result: Overview 

The Directorate of Medical, Assam, has successfully conducted the DME Non Technical skill Test and the document verification process to fill 765 vacancies for various roles.

Particulars  Overview
Organization  Directorate of Medical Education, Assam
Grade Grade-III (Non Technical)
Vacancies  765
DME Result Date 12th October 2025 
Skill Test & Document Verification Date 22nd to 24th September 2025 
Selection Process 

Written Exam 

Skill Test 

Doucment Verification 
Official Website 

www.dme.assam.gov.in 

www.dhsfw.assam.gov.in  

www.dhs.assam.gov.in 

www.ayush.assam.gov.in 

Direct Link to Download DME Non Technical Result 2025: Click Here

How to Download DME Assam Non Technical Grade 3 Result 2025? 

Candidates can download the DME Final Result 2025 for Grade-III (Non Technical) on the official website and are advised to visit the site regularly for the latest updates. 

  • Visit the official website. 
  • Search for “Results” on the homepage. 
  • Search for the “List of provisionally selected candidates for Gr-III(Non-Technical) posts under DME, Assam”
  • Click on the PDF link. 
  • DME Non Technical Result 2025 will appear on your screen. 
  • Download the result PDF for future use. 

Assam DME Non Techinical Cut Off 2025 

The Directorate of Medical, Assam, will soon release the DME Assam Grade 3 Non Technical Cut Off 2025 on the official website. Candidates are advised to check the official website dme.assam.gov.in for further Category-wise and post-wise Cut Off PDF.

First published on: Oct 13, 2025 1:35 AM IST
