DRDO CEPTAM 11 Admit Card 2026: When And Where To Download Tier-I Hall Ticket

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) will release the admit card for the Centre for Personnel Talent Management (CEPTAM) 11 exam 2026 on March 20.

Registered candidates will have to download their hall tickets from the official website once the link is activated. The DRDO CEPTAM-11 Tier-I exam will be conducted on March 23, 2026.

Although the body has issued city intimation slips, officials have clarified that these are not replacements for the admit card.



When will the DRDO CEPTAM 11 admit card 2026 be released

The admit card will be released soon on March 20, before the exam date. Candidates need to keep checking the official DRDO portal to stay updated in time.

The hall ticket will contain the necessary information, including the exact exam centre, reporting time, shift timing, and other instructions. Candidates will not be permitted to enter the examination hall without an admit card.

What details are mentioned on the DRDO CEPTAM admit card

The admit card will contain all the necessary information required for the exam. They will include the candidate’s name, roll number, exam centre address, date and time of the test, and exam-day instructions.

Candidates need to verify all the information mentioned on the admit card. In case they find any mistakes, they should get in touch with the concerned authorities.

How to download the DRDO CEPTAM 11 admit card 2026

Once the admit card is released, candidates can download their admit card by following these steps:

Click on the official website – www.drdo.gov.in

Click on CEPTAM or Recruitment

Click on “CEPTAM-11 Tier-I Admit Card”

Enter your login credentials, such as registration number, password, or date of birth

Submit the details and view the admit card

Download and take a printout for future use

It is recommended to keep multiple copies of the admit card for safety.

What is the difference between a city slip and an admit card

DRDO has already released city intimation slips so that candidates can plan their travel. However, the slip only mentions the city in which the exam centre is situated.

The admit card contains all the necessary details, such as the venue and reporting instructions. The candidate has to carry the admit card and a valid photo ID on the day of the exam.

What are the vacancies under DRDO CEPTAM 11 recruitment

The CEPTAM-11 recruitment drive intends to fill 764 vacancies under two technical posts. The post of Senior Technical Assistant-B has 561 vacancies, under Pay Level 6 with a salary ranging from Rs 35,400 to Rs 1,12,400.

The post of Technician-A has 203 vacancies under Pay Level 2 with a salary ranging from Rs 19,900 to Rs 63,200. Anyone applying for the Technician-A post has to be in the age group of 18 to 28 years.

What should candidates keep in mind before exam day

Candidates should download their admit cards well in advance to avoid last-minute issues. It is also essential to read all the instructions and reach the exam centre on time.

The exam is just a couple of days away, so candidates are advised to keep themselves updated on the official website.

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