CG TET Result 2026 Released: Direct Link Active To Download Merit List PDF; Check Rank Before Surprising Cut-Off

The Chhattisgarh Professional Examination Board (CPEB), which people commonly refer to as CG Vyapam, has published its results for the Chhattisgarh Teacher Eligibility Test (CG TET) 2026 today on March 19, 2026.

The official portal at vyapamcg.cgstate.gov.in now allows examination candidates who took the test on February 1, 2026, to view their scorecards and complete merit list.

The announcement provides necessary relief to thousands of teaching aspirants throughout the state who took the Primary (Classes 1–5) and Upper Primary (Classes 6–8) eligibility exams.

The board has released both Paper I answers and Paper II answers as final answer keys, which will enable the complete evaluation process before the final score tally begins.

Accessing the CG TET 2026 Merit List PDF and Scorecard

Candidates can access the CG TET 2026 Merit List PDF through the ‘Results’ section, which appears on the Vyapam homepage. The board has provided separate links for the score list of eligible and non-eligible candidates, which enables people to see who passed and who failed.

The system produces a complete digital scorecard after you enter your roll number and date of birth. The document shows subject performance results for child development and pedagogy and mathematics and language.

Candidates need to check all printed information that shows their category ranking and total marks out of 150 because these numbers will decide their position in the final state-level merit rankings.

Qualifying Criteria and CG TET Eligibility Certificate Validity

The board establishes CG TET qualifying marks, which control the timing of the result announcement. The general category requires candidates to achieve 60% for passing, which equals 90 out of 150.

Candidates who belong to SC, ST, OBC, and PwD categories receive a special relaxation, which allows them to pass with 50% as their minimum requirement (75 out of 150). The successful candidates will receive their CG TET Eligibility Certificate through electronic delivery of the certificate in digital format.

The certificate now provides lifetime validity, which enables qualified teachers to apply for Chhattisgarh government school recruitment throughout their careers.

Also Read: GATE 2026 Answer Key Released, How To Check Result And Direct Result Link Here