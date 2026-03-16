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Home > Education > DSSSB releases Pharmacist, Craft Instructor Results, Check Steps To Download Full Merit List

DSSSB releases Pharmacist, Craft Instructor Results, Check Steps To Download Full Merit List

The Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) has announced the results of various recruitment posts.

Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board
Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board

Published By: Radhika Hitkari
Published: March 16, 2026 17:11:14 IST

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DSSSB releases Pharmacist, Craft Instructor Results, Check Steps To Download Full Merit List

The Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) has announced the results of various recruitment posts, including Pharmacist (Homeopathy) and Craft Instructor – Fitter on its official website.

Candidates who appeared for the exam can now check the result notice and merit list in PDF format. The board has released separate notifications for different posts and rejection lists outlining the candidates whose applications have been rejected.

Candidates should carefully read the official notice to know if they are eligible and check the remarks on their candidature. The latest announcement is part of DSSSB’s ongoing recruitment for various posts in various departments under the Delhi government.

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How to check DSSSB Pharmacist (Homeopathy) result

The Directorate of DSSSB has released Result Notice No. 1600 on its official website for the recruitment of Pharmacist (Homeopathy) under Post Code 72/23 in the Directorate of AYUSH. 

The notice lists the roll numbers of candidates who have been provisionally selected for the recruitment based on their performance in the computer-based test conducted by the Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board. 

Candidates can download the result PDF from the official DSSSB website and check if their roll number has been notified on the list. The Rejection Notice No. 1599 has also been released by the board, which lists candidates whose applications were rejected. 

The rejection could be due to various reasons, like incomplete documents, ineligibility, or discrepancies in the details provided in the application. Candidates should check both documents to know if they are eligible to appear for the recruitment.

What is the DSSSB supplementary result for Craft Instructor – Fitter

Apart from the Pharmacist result, DSSSB has released Supplementary Result notice No. 322 for Craft Instructor – Fitter post under Post Code 09/23. This recruitment is for the Directorate of Training and Technical Education (DTTE) post. 

The supplementary result contains the names of candidates who have been provisionally shortlisted after a detailed scrutiny of the examination records. 

The result has been released in PDF format and the roll numbers of candidates who have qualified for the next stage of selection are mentioned.

Candidates who appeared for the examination can download the result notice and verify the inclusion of their roll numbers.

How to download DSSSB result and merit list

Candidates can easily download the result notices issued by the board by following the steps below.

The first step is to open the official website of DSSSB.

From the homepage, go to the Results or Latest Notices section, where all the latest updates are available. Next step is to select the relevant link for Pharmacist (Homeopathy) Post Code 72/23 or Craft Instructor – Fitter Post Code 09/23. 

The result notice will be displayed as a PDF file. You can use the search function (Ctrl + F) to find the roll number in the merit list and see if you have been selected.

What should the shortlisted candidates do next

Candidates whose roll numbers are included in the merit list now have to submit the e-dossier as part of the recruitment process.

The e-dossier submission process involves uploading various documents online for verification. These would include certificates of educational qualifications, identity proof, category certificates in case of reserved candidates, and other documents mentioned in the notification.

Once the document verification is successful, DSSSB will send the final appointment recommendations to the concerned government departments.

Applicants need to keep checking the official website regularly for updates regarding the document submission schedule and further recruitment instructions. The board will provide detailed guidelines for the next steps through official notices.

Also Read: NMIMS MBA 2026 Final Results Announced; Here’s How To Check
First published on: Mar 16, 2026 5:11 PM IST
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DSSSB releases Pharmacist, Craft Instructor Results, Check Steps To Download Full Merit List
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DSSSB releases Pharmacist, Craft Instructor Results, Check Steps To Download Full Merit List
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