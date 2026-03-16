NMIMS MBA 2026 Final Results Announced; Here’s How To Check

The Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies (NMIMS) has released final merit for the MBA 2026 intake. Shortlisted applicants for Stage 2 of the admission process can now check their final merit on the official NMIMS admission portal.

With the announcement, the MBA admission process for the next academic year has ended. Thousands of management aspirants across India had participated in the selection process after clearing the NMAT entrance exam and meeting the institute’s shortlisting criteria.

The final merit list will indicate the candidates selected for admission to various programmes at the NMIMS School of Business Management.

What was included in the NMIMS MBA 2026 selection process

The final merit has been released after the completion of the Stage 2 selection process, which is the last phase of the NMIMS MBA admission process.

The shortlisted candidates went through a Competency Assessment and an AI-prepared Personal Interview. These stages were set to assess the candidates’ performance on various criteria such as analytical aptitude, communication aptitude, managerial potential, and leadership potential.

Only those applicants who had cleared the NMAT exam and met the eligibility criteria set by the institute were shortlisted for the round.

The final merit has been released after evaluating the performance of the candidates in the various stages of the selection process.

What happens after the NMIMS MBA 2026 result is declared

After the release of the final merit list, candidates whose names were on the list should confirm their admission before the deadline specified by the institute.

To confirm the seat, selected candidates need to pay the programme fee and complete the document verification process. If a candidate fails to confirm the seat within the given time period, then the seat will be allotted to the next candidate.

NMIMS releases admission offers for programmes offered at multiple campuses, including Mumbai and other centres, depending on the merit rank, candidate preference, and seat availability.

How to check NMIMS MBA 2026 final results

Candidates who appeared for the final round can check their results from the NMIMS admission portal. NMIMS has released the result link for the candidates on its official website.

To check the result, applicants need to visit the official NMIMS admission portal and log in using their registered email ID and password. After logging in, they should go to the section for MBA Admission 2026 results.

After that, they can click on the final merit list or admission status link to view their result. Candidates are also advised to download or save a copy of their admission status for future reference.

What should candidates do after checking their NMIMS MBA result

Applicants should frequently check the official NMIMS admission portal and registered email ID for updates regarding admission confirmation.

Any important information regarding the fee payment deadline, document submission deadline, and orientation schedule will be shared through the official NMIMS admission portal and registered email ID.

Candidates should ensure that they have their shortlisted documents ready and available to avoid any delay during admission.

With the announcement of the results, the NMIMS MBA 2026 admissions process has come to completion. For most candidates, this announcement concludes months of preparation, examinations and evaluations as they look forward to the next step in their management education.