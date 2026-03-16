NIOS Practical Exam 2026 Schedule Out: Class 10, 12 Exams From March 17, Check Key Details Here

The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) has released the date of the practical exam for the April 2026 public exams of Secondary (Class 10) and Senior Secondary (Class 12) courses.

Students who have appeared for the 2026 exams can download their hall tickets and check the schedule through the portal. As per the official release, the NIOS practical exams for April 2026 will be conducted from March 17 to April 1, 2026.

The practical exams will be conducted at designated centres in India and overseas centres too. Students appearing for practical exams need to carry their hall tickets and report as per the directions stated on the document.

When will the NIOS Practical Exam 2026 be conducted

The NIOS Practical Exam 2026 for the April public exam of the April 2026 exam session will be conducted between March 17 and April 1.

The practical exams are conducted before the theory exams as part of the overall assessment. The practical exams will be conducted at the Accredited Institutions (AIs) or examination centres allotted by the board.

Students need to report to the exam centre as per the timings stated on the hall ticket. These practical exams will be a part of the NIOS evaluation process, especially for the subjects that need lab or hands-on assessments.

Where will the NIOS Practical Exams 2026 be held

The NIOS practical exams will take place at the NIOS examination system’s accredited institutions. The centres will be appointed by the National Institute of Open Schooling.

Students should appear for the practical exam at the venue mentioned in the hall ticket. The institute has instructed all students to arrive on time at the venue to prevent any delay in the exam process.

Even the overseas and domestic examination centres will follow the same practical exam schedule announced by the board.

How to download the NIOS Hall Ticket 2026

The NIOS hall ticket for the practical exams was released earlier on March 10, 2026. Students can download the hall ticket by visiting the official NIOS website.

Students need to enter the 12-digit enrolment number on the hall ticket download page to bring the hall ticket in front of the screen.

Once the 12-digit enrolment number is submitted, the hall ticket will be available on the screen and can be downloaded. Students are advised to keep a copy of the hall ticket printed and available at their end for the exam.

What details are mentioned on the NIOS Hall Ticket 2026

The hall ticket is a compulsory document for appearing in the practical examination. The hall ticket will contain all the important information about the candidate and the examination schedule.

The information to be published on the hall ticket will contain the student’s name, enrolment number, subject code, examination centre details, and the schedule of the practical exam.

Students are advised to go through all the details carefully that have been printed on the hall ticket. In case they find any mismatch or error, they should immediately contact the NIOS Regional Centre so that the problem can be corrected before appearing for the exam.

When will the NIOS Theory Exam Date Sheet 2026 be released

Although the schedule for the practical exam has already been released, the date sheet for the NIOS theory examinations is expected to be released soon.

In line with the academic calendar of the institute, the detailed date sheet of the theory exam is usually released in March.

The written examination for the April session is likely to start from early April and continue until May 2026. Students are advised to frequently check the official website of the NIOS for the status of the theory exam date sheet.

What should students carry for the NIOS Practical Exam 2026

For appearing in the practical examination, students are required to carry a printed copy of the NIOS hall ticket along with a photo ID proof as a valid identity proof.

Students should reach the centre before the reporting time and follow the instructions given by the exam authorities.

In case a student is unable to download the hall ticket or finds any incorrect information in the hall ticket, he/she should contact the concerned NIOS Regional Centre immediately, so that the problem can be rectified before appearing for the examination.