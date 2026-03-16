Bihar Police SI Prelims Result 2026 Expected Soon: Check How To Download

The Bihar Police Subordinate Services Commission (BPSSC) is expected to announce the Bihar Police Sub-Inspector (SI) Result 2026 preliminary examination soon.

Candidates who appeared for the Bihar Police SI recruitment test in January are waiting for the publication of the merit list and qualifying marks on the official website.

The result once released will be made available soon on the official website of the commission, and candidates can check their result by downloading the merit list and searching their roll number. The results will decide the candidates who will qualify for the next stage of the selection process.

When will the Bihar Police SI Result 2026 be announced

The BPSSC has not yet announced the exact date of the Bihar Police SI recruitment preliminary result. But the result is likely to be declared soon as the examination process has already been completed.

The preliminary test of the Bihar Police SI recruitment was conducted on January 18 and January 21, 2026, at various centres in the state.

Candidates who have cleared the Bihar Police SI preliminary test with minimum qualifying marks and category-wise cut-off will be qualified for the next stage of the recruitment process. Candidates can stay tuned to the official website to get notified about the result announcement date.

What is the next stage after the Bihar Police SI Result 2026

The Bihar Police SI recruitment result is one of the most awaited examinations in Bihar. The result is declared in various stages. Once the preliminary result is out, the candidates who have been selected in that preliminary round can appear for the next stage, which is the mains examination.

In the main examination, the candidates will be evaluated on various subjects as per the recruitment syllabus.

Once the candidates pass the main examination, they are eligible for the final stages of the recruitment process to be conducted by the commission.

The final selection will be based on the performance of the candidates in the various stages of the recruitment process.

What details will be mentioned in the Bihar Police SI Result 2026

The main result will be published by the commission. The following details will be included in the result of the examination. The total number of candidates who appeared for the preliminary examination will be mentioned in the result.

The result will also include the number of candidates who have been selected for the next stage. The result will also include the details of the candidates who are disqualified from the examination.

The commission will also declare the category-wise cut-off marks for the examination. The official result will contain the instructions for the main examination.

How to check the Bihar Police SI Result 2026 online

Candidates can access the Bihar Police SI Result 2026 on the official website of the Bihar Police Subordinate Services Commission. Candidates must first visit the official website at bpssc.bihar.gov.in.

On the homepage, search for results or the latest notification.

After that, click on the link Bihar Police SI Result 2026. Once the link is clicked, the merit list will be visible on the screen in PDF format.

Candidates then need to search for their roll number in the PDF document to verify if they have qualified or not. Once they have checked their results, candidates must download and save the PDF file for future reference.

Why is the Bihar Police SI Result 2026 important for candidates

The Bihar Police SI Result 2026 is an important part of the recruitment process as it will determine which candidates will proceed to the next stage of selection.

Candidates who clear the preliminary examination will be eligible to appear for the mains exam, which will bring them one step closer to obtaining the Sub-Inspector job in the Bihar Police.

As the announcement of the official merit list and cut-off marks is due soon, candidates are looking forward to the release of the Bihar Police SI Result 2026 by the commission.

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