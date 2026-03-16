PSTET 2026 Exam Analysis: Check Paper Difficulty, And Section-Wise Review

The Punjab State Education Board conducted the Punjab State Teacher Eligibility Test (PSTET) 2026 for teachers in schools of the state on March 16, 2026.

After the completion of the examination, candidates are now looking for the PSTET Exam Analysis 2026 to understand the overall difficulty level, section-wise review, and expected good attempts.

Based on early reviews from the candidates, the overall difficulty level was easy to moderate for both Paper 1 and Paper 2. The exam was conducted as per the normal pattern with multiple-choice questions and no negative marking.

The exam had 150 questions with one mark given for each question. As there was no negative marking, you were able to attempt all questions without worrying about losing marks for wrong answers.

What was the overall difficulty level in the PSTET Exam Analysis 2026

According to the reviews and feedback from the candidates, the exam for PSTET 2026 is considered to be easy to handle by most of the candidates. Both papers were evenly distributed.

The questions were mostly concept-based and were aligned to the syllabus. While some sections demanded conceptual understanding and time for reading and analyzing, the questions in most sections were quite easy. Overall, the exam was found to be easy for well-prepared candidates as per the PSTET syllabus.

What does the PSTET Paper 1 Exam Analysis 2026 show

The PSTET Paper 1 Exam Analysis 2026 reveals the level of difficulty of the section for the candidates who are aspiring to become Teachers in Classes 1 to 5.

The paper has five sections: Child Development and Pedagogy, Language I(Punjabi), Language 2(English), Mathematics, and Environmental Studies.

The Child Development and Pedagogy section is easy to moderate, whereas Language I (Punjabi) was easy for most of the aspirants. Language II (English) was easy to moderate.

The Mathematics section was moderate, requiring basic conceptual knowledge. Environmental Studies was easy to moderate, and questions were based on basic concepts and their applications. The overall level of difficulty of the paper was easy to moderate.

What does the PSTET Paper 2 Exam Analysis 2026 indicate

The PSTET Paper 2 Exam Analysis 2026 is applicable for the candidates who are aspiring to be Teachers in Classes 6 to 8. The overall level of difficulty of the paper was easy to moderate as well.

The Child Development and Pedagogy questions were moderate and can be handled. Language I (Punjabi) was easy to moderate, whereas Language II (English) was easy for most of the aspirants.

The Mathematics and Science section was moderate and some questions required analytical thought. Social Science was easy to moderate. The level of difficulty of the second paper was balanced and within the expected pattern.

What were the expected good attempts in PSTET Exam Analysis 2026

In PSTET Exam Analysis 2026, we also see the expected good attempts based on the overall difficulty level and students’ responses. For Paper 1, the good attempts are estimated to be around 118 to 133 out of 150 questions.

Candidates could confidently try questions around 24 to 27 in Child Development and Pedagogy. In Environmental Studies, the good attempts are estimated to be around 25 to 28 questions.

In Mathematics, good attempts are estimated to be around 24 to 27. Language I (Punjabi), the good attempts are estimated to be around 22 to 25. In Language II (English) the expected good attempts are estimated to be around 23 to 26.

For Paper 2, the good attempts are estimated to be around 115 to 130 questions. The above mentioned good attempts may vary based on your accuracy and overall performance.

What is the PSTET Exam Pattern 2026

The PSTET 2026 exam was conducted in offline mode and was a entirelly objective-type exam. Paper 1 and Paper 2 are of two and a half hours duration and consist of 150 questions each, carrying 150 marks.

Candidates appearing for Paper 1 can apply for teaching in Classes 1 to 5, and Paper 2 for teaching in Classes 6 to 8. All the sections are of equal marks and carry equal weightage, which allows candidates to show their level of expertise in pedagogy, language, and subject knowledge.

PSTET exam is an important eligibility test for persons aspiring to take up teaching positions in schools in Punjab, and the analysis helps the candidates gauge their performance in the exam and prepare themselves for the next attempt.