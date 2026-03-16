APSSB CGL 2026 Recruitment 2026: Notification Released, Check Eligibility And Exam Dates

The Arunachal Pradesh Staff Selection Board (APSSB) has released the Official Notification for the APSSB Combined Graduate Level (CGL) Examination 2026. The recruitment is open for 100 Group C posts in various departments of the Arunachal Pradesh Government.
Candidates who are eligible and interested can apply online for the PASC CGL Recruitment 2026 on the official website from March 24, 2026.
As per the notification, the online application will be open from 10:00 AM on March 24 till 3:00 PM on April 16, 2026.
The board has mentioned that it will only accept online applications. Any other mode of submission of the application will not be accepted.
What posts are available in APSSB CGL Recruitment 2026
Through this recruitment drive, the board plans to fill 122 posts in various departments of the state government.
The post is Personal Assistant (Stenographer Grade III), Librarian, and Upper Division Clerk (UDC). The post is a Group C type of post in the state government. The selected candidates will be appointed in the respective departments as per the rules and requirements.
What is the salary of APSSB CGL 2026 posts
The posts offered through the APSSB CGL Recruitment 2026 fall under Level-5 of the pay matrix.
The selected candidates will be appointed as per the post and department seniority with a salary ranging from Rs 29,200 to Rs 92,300 per month. The selected candidates may receive other allowances and benefits as per the government rules.
What are the important dates for APSSB CGL Recruitment 2026
Applicants who want to apply for APSSB CGL Recruitment 2026 should know the important dates of the recruitment process.
The online application process will start from March 24, 2026, and the last date to fill out the application form is April 16, 2026.
For candidates applying for the Stenographer post, the stenography proficiency test is tentatively scheduled for the fourth week of April 2026. Meanwhile, the written examination for the recruitment process is expected to be conducted on May 31, 2026.
All the candidates should keep following the official website for getting updates about any changes in the exam schedule.
What is the exam pattern for APSSB CGL Examination 2026
The APSSB CGL Examination 2026 will be conducted in the form of objective type multiple choice questions. The exam will assess candidates on various subjects relevant to government administrative roles.
The question paper will include General Awareness, General Intelligence and Reasoning Ability, Arithmetic and Numerical Ability, English Language and Comprehension.
The exam will test the general knowledge, analytical ability, and language proficiency of the candidates required for the post.
What is the eligibility for APSSB CGL Recruitment 2026
All the candidates should meet the specific eligibility criteria for applying for the APSSB CGL Recruitment 2026. The candidates applying for the Personal Assistant (Stenographer Grade III) post should have a bachelor’s degree from a recognised university and a diploma in stenography.
The candidates applying for the Librarian post should have a bachelor’s degree and a degree or diploma in Library Science. Candidates applying for the Upper Division Clerk post should have a bachelor’s degree and at least a six-month diploma in computer application from a recognised institute.
The age limit for the candidates will be from 18 to 35 years. For candidates belonging to the reserved categories, age relaxation will be given as per the government rules.
How to apply for APSSB CGL Recruitment 2026
Candidates must first go to apssb.nic.in and search for the link for the CGL Recruitment 2026 application. After clicking the link, candidates have to register with basic personal details.
After registration, candidates must fill out the online application form and upload the required documents, such as a photograph and supporting certificates. After filling in the required details, candidates must pay the application fee online.
The application fee is Rs 150 for candidates from the category of Arunachal Pradesh Scheduled Tribe and Rs 200 for all unreserved candidates. Persons with Benchmark Disabilities are exempted from paying the fee.
Lastly, candidates must submit the application form and download a copy of the confirmation page. Candidates are advised to go through the official notification thoroughly before submitting the application to be sure of the eligibility criteria.
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Radhika is a journalist with two years of experience covering education, competitive exams, and student-focused developments. She reports on exam notifications, results, admissions, scholarships, and academic policies, helping students stay updated with important information.
Known for her clear and reader-friendly writing, she simplifies complex education updates into accessible stories that guide aspirants, students, and parents. She is also interested in highlighting inspiring student journeys and grassroots education initiatives.
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