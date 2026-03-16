APSSB CGL 2026 Recruitment 2026: Notification Released, Check Eligibility And Exam Dates

The Arunachal Pradesh Staff Selection Board (APSSB) has released the Official Notification for the APSSB Combined Graduate Level (CGL) Examination 2026. The recruitment is open for 100 Group C posts in various departments of the Arunachal Pradesh Government.

Candidates who are eligible and interested can apply online for the PASC CGL Recruitment 2026 on the official website from March 24, 2026.

As per the notification, the online application will be open from 10:00 AM on March 24 till 3:00 PM on April 16, 2026.

The board has mentioned that it will only accept online applications. Any other mode of submission of the application will not be accepted.



What posts are available in APSSB CGL Recruitment 2026

Through this recruitment drive, the board plans to fill 122 posts in various departments of the state government.

The post is Personal Assistant (Stenographer Grade III), Librarian, and Upper Division Clerk (UDC). The post is a Group C type of post in the state government. The selected candidates will be appointed in the respective departments as per the rules and requirements.

What is the salary of APSSB CGL 2026 posts



The posts offered through the APSSB CGL Recruitment 2026 fall under Level-5 of the pay matrix.

The selected candidates will be appointed as per the post and department seniority with a salary ranging from Rs 29,200 to Rs 92,300 per month. The selected candidates may receive other allowances and benefits as per the government rules.