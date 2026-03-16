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Home > Education > HPRCA JBT Recruitment 2026 Registration Begins: Check Eligibility, And Steps To Apply

HPRCA JBT Recruitment 2026 Registration Begins: Check Eligibility, And Steps To Apply

The Himachal Pradesh Rajya Chayan Aayog (HPRCA) Hamirpur has opened the online application for Junior Basic Teacher (JBT) Recruitment 2026.

HPRCA JBT Recruitment 2026
HPRCA JBT Recruitment 2026

Published By: Radhika Hitkari
Published: March 16, 2026 12:28:35 IST

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HPRCA JBT Recruitment 2026 Registration Begins: Check Eligibility, And Steps To Apply

The Himachal Pradesh Rajya Chayan Aayog (HPRCA) Hamirpur has opened the online application for Junior Basic Teacher (JBT) Recruitment 2026 from March 16.

Candidates desiring the teaching job in government primary schools of Himachal Pradesh are eligible to apply through the official website of the Himachal Pradesh Rajya Chayan Aayog (HPRCA). The commission has launched a recruitment drive to fill 600 Junior Basic Teacher posts in the state.

Candidates who meet the eligibility criteria can complete the online registration within the prescribed time period. The online application for HPRCA JBT Recruitment 2026 has been launched on March 16, as per the official notification. 

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The last date for submission of the application is April 6. Candidates are advised to complete the registration as early as possible to avoid any last-minute technical glitches on the website.

What are the important dates for HPRCA JBT Recruitment 2026

Candidates looking forward to applying for Junior Basic Teacher posts should take note of the important dates mentioned by the Himachal Pradesh Rajya Chayan Aayog.

The official recruitment drive notification of HPRCA JBT Recruitment 2026 was published on 09 March 2026. The online application form will be available from 16 March until 06 April.

Candidates are advised to keep monitoring the official website for any further updates/announcements related to HPRCA JBT Recruitment 2026.

How many vacancies are available in the HPRCA JBT Recruitment 2026

Himachal Pradesh Rajya Chayan Aayog is looking for 600 Junior Basic Teacher posts in Govt. Primary Schools of Himachal Pradesh under the Elementary Education Department. 

On selection, candidates will be appointed as teachers in the Govt. Primary Schools. The Recruitment will be carried out as per the rules and regulations prescribed by the state government for the appointment of teachers in Schools.

The recruitment drive is expected to attract a huge number of candidates as it provides an opportunity to secure a government teaching job in the state.

What is the eligibility for HPRCA JBT Recruitment 2026

Candidates applying for the Junior Basic Teacher posts must meet the required educational qualifications.

Applicants should have passed Class 12 with at least 50 percent marks and must hold a two-year Diploma in Elementary Education (D.El.Ed.) or a Junior Basic Teacher (JBT) qualification from a recognised institution.

In addition, candidates must have qualified for the Teacher Eligibility Test conducted by the relevant authority.

Alternatively, candidates who have completed a four-year Bachelor of Elementary Education (B.El.Ed.) programme may also be eligible to apply. Those who hold a graduation degree along with a two-year Diploma in Elementary Education may also qualify, depending on the recruitment rules.

What is the age limit for HPRCA JBT Recruitment 2026

The minimum age for applying for the posts is 18 years, and the maximum age limit is 45 years. However, age relaxation is applicable as per government norms for candidates belonging to the reserved category. Candidates are requested to refer to the category-wise rules on age relaxation mentioned in the detailed notification.

How to apply for HPRCA JBT Recruitment 2026 online

Candidates can submit their applications for the recruitment drive on the official website of Himachal Pradesh Rajya Chayan Aayog.

They should navigate to the official portal and then find the link for HPRCA JBT Recruitment 2026. Once the link is accessed, the candidates must proceed with the registration by providing the necessary personal information.

After completing the registration, fill in the online application form with all the required details and upload the relevant documents as per the guidelines.

Pay the application fee after filling in the form completely, and then the application can be submitted. Candidates are advised to download and print the confirmation page after the submission for their records. 

Candidates are advised to review all their application form details carefully to avoid any errors while submitting the application form.

Also Read: BSEB Bihar Board Class 12 Result 2026: Where and How to Check Inter Results
First published on: Mar 16, 2026 12:28 PM IST
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Tags: HPRCA JBT RecruitmentHPRCA JBT Recruitment 2026HPRCA JBT vacancy 2026HPRCA teacher recruitment

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HPRCA JBT Recruitment 2026 Registration Begins: Check Eligibility, And Steps To Apply
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